PREVIEW: Top-ten match-up when the #9 Heat host the #3 Spartans



The UBC Okanagan women's volleyball team will be playing in a playoff atmosphere this weekend at home when the host the 13-1 Trinity Western Spartans in a Canada West showdown. These two powerhouses will take the court in Kelowna on Friday 6 p.m. and then on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Game Times Canada West conference matches FRIDAY, JAN 20th | #BellLetsTalk Matches:

6 PM |#9 Heat Women's Volleyball (10-4) vs the #3 Trinity Western Spartans (13-1)

Friday night the Beer Garden will be open upstairs from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. SATURDAY, JAN 21st:

5 PM | #9 Heat Women's Volleyball vs the #3 Trinity Western Spartans

UBCO TALE OF THE TAPE TWU 10-4 W-L 13-1 6-4 Last 10 10-0 2-3 Last 5 5-0 52 (4) Sets 47 (11) 6-0 3 set matches 10-0 4-2 4 set matches 3-0 1-1 5 set matches 0-1 12.62 (3) Kills/set 12.74 (2) 9.83 Opp. Kills/set 9.64 .193 (6) Hitting Pct. .245 (2) .134 Opp Hitting Pct. .133 11.71 (3) Assists/set 11.85 (2) 2.21 (4) Aces/set 2.74 (1) 13.73 (3) Digs/set 11.43 (10) 12.50 Opp. Diggs/set 10.68 2.21 (5) Blocks/set 2.40 (3) 42 (1) Solo Blocks 20 (9) 146 (8) Block Assists 186 (3)

#9 UBC OKANAGAN HEAT (17-6, 10-4 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: No. 9

CanWest Standings: 5th

Last week: 2-0 @ WPG

Streak: 2W

2015-16 Record: (34-4, 22-2) (1st)

2015 CIS Tournament: 3-2 - Bronze

Last CanWest Title: N/A

ROSTER

STATS

STANDINGS

This Week for the Heat: The UBC Okanagan women’s volleyball team will play their first home matches of the new year this weekend, taking on the #3 Trinity Western Spartans Friday and Saturday in Kelowna.

Current Form: With a weekend sweep of the University of Winnipeg Wesmen, the Heat snapped what had been a three-match losing streak. After that pair of wins, they appear to have returned to their winning form, which will be needed against the Spartans.

Key Players: Megan Festival reached 900 digs last weekend in Winnipeg, and currently sits at 827 career kills. If the fifth year Heat outside hitter is able to earn 73 kills through the final eight matches on the Heat’s schedule, she will become the first and only UBCO player in the 900-900 club. Aidan Lea is also continuing her stellar season on the attack, and holds the best hitting percentage in Canada West, at .374.

Team Stat: The Heat women continue to lead the conference in kills, with 656 so far this season. They also sit third in kills per set (12.62) behind Alberta (12.90) and Trinity Western (12.74).

Overall Head to Head vs. Trinity Western: The Heat women are 3-8 against the Spartans since they began their Canada West competition in 2012. Their matches are some of the most competitive on the schedule every year, as each of their last six meetings, including a Canada West semi-final in 2015 and last season’s Canada West Gold Medal match - at UBC Okanagan, have gone a full five sets.

#3 TRINITY WESTERN UNIVERSITY SPARTANS (13-1 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: #3

CanWest Standings: #2

Last week: 2-0 vs TRU

Streak: 10w

2015-16 record, conference: 20-4, 3rd

2016 CW playoffs: 4-0, 1st

Last CW title: 2016 / 2

ROSTER

STATS

STANDINGS

Spartans coming into this weekend: The Trinity Western Spartans currently sit second in Canada West, and at #3 in the U Sports Top 10, with a conference record of 13-1. They are currently riding a 10-match winning streak, during which they have lost a total of three sets.

Schedule Notes: Their lone loss of the season came 3-2 against Calgary on November 5. During their winning streak since then, they’ve faced only one team with a winning record, that being UBC on November 25 & 26.

Key Players: Outside hitter Sophie Carpentier has her name all over the Canada West stats leaderboard. She currently leads the conference in service aces (33) and aces per set (0.7), sits second in kills per set (4.21), third in kills (198), and second in hitting percentage (.324). Setter Nikki Cornwall leads the Spartans in both assists, with 491, and digs, with 111.

Team Stat: The Spartans are arguably the best serving team in Canada West. They currently lead the conference in service aces, with 129, and aces per set, with 2.74.

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Hilary Howe / OH / 1 / Calgary / EP Scarlett

Ashtyn McKenzie / M / Vernon, B.C. / Vernon

Sophie Stone / S / 1 / Surrey, B.C. / Pacific Academy

Alexis Jonker / LS /Libero / 1 / Surrey, B.C. / Pacific Academy

Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):

Mariel Garcia / L / Winnipeg / 1

Kristin Anton / M / Prince George, B.C. / 2

Key performer:

Elly Wendel / Right Side / 5th-year / Caronport, Sask.

#BellLetsTalk

UBC Okanagan student athletes are a part of more than 20,000 across Canada taking part in the Bell Let's Talk Day. This January 25, the student-athletes will help lead the campus conversation about mental health, joining with fellow students and others in the university community to discuss the impact of mental illness and how to fight the stigma that keeps too many from seeking help.

This Friday's matches at UBC Okanagan are part of over 100 university sports games across Canada hosting Bell Let's Talk events. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/OneTeam.

Bell Let’s Talk Day

On January 25, Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of these interactions at no extra charge to participants:

Every text message, mobile and long distance call made by Bell Canada and Bell Aliant customers.

Twitter: Every tweet using #BellLetsTalk

Facebook: Every view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk

Instagram: Every post using #BellLetsTalk

Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let’s Talk Snapchat geofilter

Bell Let's Talk Day 2016 set new records with 125.9 million messages of support, growing Bell's funding for Canadian mental health by $6,295,764.75. #BellLetsTalk was the #1 Twitter hashtag in Canada for all of 2016, and the most used in the world on Bell Let's Talk Day 2016.

With its original anchor donation of $50 million and the results of the first 6 Bell Let's Talk Days, Bell's total commitment to mental health now stands at $79,919,178.55, and is expected to surpass $100 million in 2020. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.