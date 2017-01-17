On tap this week for the UBC Okanagan Heat (Jan 20-21)

Volleyball back at home for the first time in 2017 and have the Trinity Western Spartans in town for a pair of matches this Friday and Saturday. Basketball with a bye week. Friday night will be the January Beer Garden in the Gymnasium.

Home Events

FRIDAY, JAN 20th | #BellLetsTalk Matches:

Volleyball (M & W)

6 PM | #9 Heat Women's Volleyball (10-4) vs the #3 Trinity Western Spartans (13-1) | Webcast | Live Stats // Canada West conference match*

8 PM | Heat Men's Volleyball (4-10) #1 Trinity Western Spartans (13-1) | Webcast | Live Stats // Canada West conference match*

Friday night the Beer Garden will be open upstairs from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan 21st

Volleyball (M & W)

5 PM | Heat Women's Volleyball vs the Victoria Vikes | Webcast | Live Stats // Canada West conference match*

7 PM | Heat Men's Volleyball vs the Victoria Vikes | Webcast | Live Stats // Canada West conference match*

*Ticket Information | All matches to be played at the Gymnasium at UBC Okanagan.

#BellLetsTalk

UBC Okanagan student athletes are a part of more than 20,000 across Canada taking part in the Bell Let's Talk Day. This January 25, the student-athletes will help lead the campus conversation about mental health, joining with fellow students and others in the university community to discuss the impact of mental illness and how to fight the stigma that keeps too many from seeking help.

This Friday's matches at UBC Okanagan are part of over 100 university sports games across Canada hosting Bell Let's Talk events. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/OneTeam.

Bell Let’s Talk Day

On January 25, Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of these interactions at no extra charge to participants:

Every text message, mobile and long distance call made by Bell Canada and Bell Aliant customers.

Twitter: Every tweet using #BellLetsTalk

Facebook: Every view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk

Instagram: Every post using #BellLetsTalk

Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let’s Talk Snapchat geofilter

Bell Let's Talk Day 2016 set new records with 125.9 million messages of support, growing Bell's funding for Canadian mental health by $6,295,764.75. #BellLetsTalk was the #1 Twitter hashtag in Canada for all of 2016, and the most used in the world on Bell Let's Talk Day 2016.

With its original anchor donation of $50 million and the results of the first 6 Bell Let's Talk Days, Bell's total commitment to mental health now stands at $79,919,178.55, and is expected to surpass $100 million in 2020. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

For any changes in game times or venues, check goheat.ca for the latest information.