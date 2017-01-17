U SPORTS TOP TEN TUESDAY : UBC Okanagan women's volleyball No. 9 and have been in national top ten for 37th straight ranking week

Heat women's volleyball have been ranked in 56 of those Top Tens (72%)

TORONTO (U SPORTS) – The Guelph Gryphons (men) and Western Mustangs (women) retain their positions on top of the track and field rankings for the second straight week, as all 12 national leaders remain intact.

After both competing at the Windsor Can Am Classic over the weekend, Western hosts the Don Wright Invitational Saturday while Guelph heads to Toronto for the Fred Foot Meet.

In men’s basketball, undefeated crosstown rivals No.1 Carleton (9-0) and No.2 Ottawa (9-0) go head to head on Tuesday night at Montpetit Hall in the first regular season meeting of the season.

In other U SPORTS rankings, McMaster (women’s basketball), UNB (men’s hockey), UBC (women’s hockey; men’s and women’s swimming), Trinity Western (men’s volleyball), Alberta (women’s volleyball), and Brock (men’s and women’s wrestling) hold on to their pole positions for another week.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

(points) / (previous ranking)



1. Guelph 136 pts / (1)

2. Windsor 73 / (3)

3. Western 72.5 / (2)

4. Toronto 65 / (7)

5. Waterloo 39 / (4)

6. Manitoba 35 / (5)

7. Laval 33 / (8)

8. Alberta 27.5 / (NR)

T9. Dalhousie 20.5 / (6)

T9. Calgary 20.5 / (10)

Other teams receiving votes: Montreal (20), Saskatchewan (20)

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

(points) / (previous ranking)



1. Western 131 pts / (1)

2. Guelph 113 / (2)

3. Toronto 83 / (5)

4. Windsor 59 / (3)

5. Alberta 37.5 / (NR)

6. Sherbrooke 36 / (NR)

7. Manitoba 35 / (7)

8. Calgary 31 / (4)

9. York 24 / (10)

10. Laval 23 / (NR)

Other teams receiving votes: Ottawa (20), Saskatchewan (17)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)

Carleton (9-0) / 470 pts (47) / (1)

2. Ottawa (9-0) / 419 / (2)

3. UBC (11-1) / 372 / (3)

4. Ryerson (11-0) / 331 / (4)

5. Calgary (10-2) / 282 / (5)

6. Alberta (11-3) / 191 / (6)

7. McGill (6-2) / 185 / (9)

8. Brock (6-4) / 107 / (7)

9. Dalhousie (7-3) / 88 / (8)

10. McMaster (6-5) / 69 / (10)

Other teams receiving votes: Saskatchewan (58), Saint Mary’s (10)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)

McMaster (10-1) / 559 pts (42) / (1)

2. Laval (7-1) / 519 (4) / (2)

3. Regina (10-2) / 468 / (3)

4. Carleton (8-1) / 418 (1) / (4)

5. Queen’s (10-0) / 386 / (5)

6. Windsor (10-2) / 297 / (7)

7. Ryerson (9-2) / 290 / (6)

8. Winnipeg (13-1) / 240 / (8)

9. Saint Mary’s (9-2) / 196 / (9)

10. Saskatchewan (8-4) / 137 / (10)

Other teams receiving votes: Cape Breton (65), McGill (47)

MEN’S HOCKEY

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)



1. UNB (17-2-3) / 134 pts (8) / (1)

2. Saskatchewan (15-3-2) / 130 (6) / (2)

3. Queen's (15-4-1) / 89 / (5)

4. McGill (15-4-2) / 84 / (3)

5. Acadia (14-7-1) / 81 / (4)

6. Alberta (13-6-1) / 74 / (6)

7. Ryerson (15-4-1) / 55 / (8)

8. Mount Royal (13-6-1) / 52 / (10)

9. Concordia (15-5-1) / 34 / (9)

10. Carleton (14-7-1) / 16 / (NR)

Other teams receiving votes: Calgary (11), StFX (4), UQTR (3), Saint Mary's (3)

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

(regular season record) / votes / (previous ranking)



1. UBC (17-3-0) /40 pts / (1)

2. St. Thomas (15-1-1) / 36 / (2)

3. Saint Mary's (13-1-2) / 32 / (3)

4. Guelph (14-2-1) / 28 / (4)

5. McGill (10-3-0) / 24 / (5)

6. Manitoba (13-5-2) / 20 / (7)

7. Montreal (8-6-1) / 15 / (6)

8. Nipissing (12-2-2) / 13 / (8)

9. Alberta (13-4-3) / 8 / (9)

10. Ottawa (8-5-1) / 4 / (10)

Other teams receiving votes: None

MEN’S SWIMMING

(points) / (previous ranking)



1. UBC 775 pts / (1)

2. Toronto 354 / (2)

3. Calgary 346 / (3)

4. Alberta 287 / (4)

5. Victoria 222 / (5)

6. Laval 165 / (6)

7. McGill 115 / (7)

8. Ottawa 87 / (8)

9. Montreal 86 / (9)

10. Sherbrooke 85 / (10)

Other teams receiving votes: Dalhousie (72), Western (69), Guelph (68), Lethbridge (56), Regina (52), Waterloo (41), Laurentian (29), UNB (12), McMaster (11), Queen’s (10), Memorial (9), Mount Allison (6), Acadia (6), Manitoba (3)

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

(points) / (previous ranking)



1. UBC 685 pts / (1)

2. Toronto 411 / (2)

3. Montreal 375 / (3)

4. Alberta 215 / (4)

5. Calgary 212 / (5)

6. Victoria 151 / (6)

7. Manitoba 121 / (7)

8. Dalhousie 97 / (8)

9. Regina 95 / (9)

10. UQAM 90 / (10)

Other teams receiving votes: McGill (78), Laval (76), Laurier (71), Lethbridge (69), Western (42), McMaster (38), Guelph (37), Queen’s (24), Laurentian (18), Memorial (17), Ottawa (14), Sherbrooke (11), UQTR (2), Brock (1)

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)



1. Trinity Western (13-1) / 255 pts (10) / (1)

2. McMaster (7-0) / 248 (10) / (2)

3. Manitoba (13-1) / 244 (8) / (3)

4. Alberta (10-2) / 205 (1) / (4)

5. Montreal (9-1) / 174 / (5)

6. Mount Royal (8-4) / 118 / (7)

7. Saskatchewan (7-5) / 98 / (10)

8. Laval (8-2) / 92 / (6)

9. Brandon (9-5) / 62 / (9)

10. Dalhousie (7-3) / 25 / (NR)

Other teams receiving votes: Guelph (22), Nipissing (19), UBC (12)

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)



1. Alberta (12-0) / 60 pts (4) / (1)

2. Toronto (8-0) / 55 / (2)

3. Trinity Western (13-1) / 53 / (3)

4. UBC (11-3) / 47 / (4)

5. Western (9-0) / 40.5 / (5)

6. Montreal (7-3) / 38 / (T7)

7. Calgary (11-3) / 37.5 / (6)

8. Dalhousie (11-0) / 35 / (T7)

9. UBC Okanagan (10-4) / 29 / (9)

10. Laval (7-4) / 23 / (NR)

Other teams receiving votes: McMaster (17), Ryerson (12), Thompson Rivers (12), Ottawa (6.5), Memorial (6)

MEN’S WRESTLING

(previous ranking)



1. Brock / (1)

2. McMaster / (3)

3. Alberta / (2)

4. Winnipeg / (5)

5. Calgary / (4)

6. Saskatchewan / (7)

7. Regina / (6)

8. Concordia / (8)

9. Western / (9)

10. York / (10)

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

(previous ranking)



1. Brock / (1)

2. Guelph / (3)

3. Calgary / (2)

4. Regina / (5)

5. Alberta / (4)

6. Winnipeg / (6)

7. Saskatchewan / (7)

8. UNB / (8)

9. McMaster / (9)

10. Lakehead / (10)

