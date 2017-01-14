RECAP: Vikes take second of two against Heat, 75-52

Despite strong performances from Tamminen, Kennedy, and Botteselle the Heat women couldn't come back in the second half on Saturday night.

Women's Basketball (Canada West conference game)

Saturday, January 14th, 2017

UBC Okanagan, Kelowna, BC FINAL 1 2 3 4 T Victoria (8-4) 22 24 12 17 75 UBC Okanagan (2-12) 13 11 17 11 52 UBC Okanagan, Kelowna, BC BOXSCORE

KELOWNA, BC - The UBC Okanagan women’s basketball team fell to the University of Victoria Vikes by a final score of 75-52 in Kelowna on Saturday night.

The Vikes improve their Canada West regular season record to 8-4, while the Heat now sit at 2-12.

Victoria had the better shooting night overall, finish with an impressive 55.2% from the field. The Heat finished with free throw percentage of 100%, making all nine from the stripe. Emily Kanester, Shenelle Tamminen, and Chloe Kennedy were the only three Heat players to take three throws, and made two, five, and two respectively.

Rebounding was again a difference maker in the game, as the Vikes pulled down 41 to the Heat’s 27. Partly because of this, Victoria outscored UBCO 34-22 in the paint.

UBC Okanagan only led the scoring in one quarter, putting up 17 in the third and holding Victoria to 12. That wasn’t enough to jump-start a comeback, though, as the Vikes were up 46-24 at half-time.

Karstein scored most of her points in the first quarter, with eight through the first ten minutes of play. Only one Vike shot less than 50% in the opening frame, and they made 10 of their 18 field goals while the Heat made just five.

As they had on Friday night, the Vikes were able to shut the Heat down late to deny any chance of a comeback. The Heat were out-rebounded 8-2 in the fourth quarter, and the Victoria defence was consistently in the face of the UBCO shooters. As a result, the Heat were only able to score once in the final five minutes, with Emma Johnson making a layup with just under a minute left.

Tamminen was the Heat’s high scorer on Saturday night, finishing with 13 points. Kennedy was close behind, with 12, and Botteselle rounded out the top three with 10.

Nicole Karstein led the Vikes offence, with a game-high 17 points. Jenne Bugiardini put up another 15 for the visitors, and finished just a rebound shy of a double-double. Jenna Krug also put up double digits, finishing with 12 points.

The UBC Okanagan Heat (2-12) have a bye week next week, and will play their next games on the road when they travel to take on the Lethbridge Pronghorns (4-10) on January 27 & 28. The Victoria Vikes’ (8-4) next games will also be against Lethbridge, in Victoria on January 20 & 21.

SHOOT FOR THE CURE: In the annual U Sports charity games at UBC Okanagan, through a variety of events throughout the evening, raised close to $1400 dollars for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation - and other related charities.

~ Grayson Leahy, UBC Okanagan