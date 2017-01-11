PREVIEW: Heat welcome the Vikes to town for KidSport and Shoot for the Cure games

The UBC Okanagan women's basketball team continue their home schedule while attempting to fend off visiting Victoria. Tip-off times this weekend are at 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. at UBC Okanagan this Friday (Jan. 13) and Saturday (Jan. 14) respectively.

UBC OKANAGAN HEAT (11-10, 2-10 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: 15th

Last week: 0-2 vs. Regina

Streak: 5L

2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 10-10, 4th Explorer Division

2015-16 CW Playoff Record: DNQ

2015-16 Overall Record: 15-15

Last CW Title/Total CW Titles: N/A

This Week for the Heat: The UBC Okanagan women will look to bounce back from a pair of losses against Regina last weekend, and earn their first win of 2017. They host the University of Victoria Vikes, who sit tied for fifth in Canada West with a 6-4 record, on Friday and Saturday.

Current Form: In the first pair of games after the winter break, the Heat fell on home court 76-38 and 80-60 to the University of Regina Cougars. It was a tough way to get back into the swing of things, as the Cougars are consistently a top team in Canada West, and came into the weekend tied for third in the conference and ranked #4 in the U Sports Top 10. After those two losses the Heat have lost five straight, although four of which were against nationally-ranked Top 10 teams.

Key Players: Senior guards Emily Kanester (13.7 ppg) and Claire Elliott (10.3 ppg) lead the Heat in scoring this season, and last weekend against Regina Vanessa Botteselle was among the highest scorers in both games. Jordan Korol leads the team in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, and Kanester and Elliott are pulling double duty as defensive as well as scoring leaders, averaging 2.2 and 2.4 steals per game respectively.

Team Stat: Rebounding continues to be a strength for the Heat, as they currently have the fifth-best team total rebounds statistic in Canada West with an average of 40 per game. They sit seventh in both offensive (13.2 per game) and defensive (26.8 per game) rebounds categories.

Overall Head to Head vs. Victoria: (0-4) The Heat and Vikes have met four times in Canada West play since 2012, and Victoria has won all four. The last time they met, Victoria took both games in the UBC Okanagan gym 89-75 and 68-45 on November 15 & 16, 2013.

preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org

*Friday night is the sixth annual KidSport Games. KidSport Kelowna is partnering with UBC Okanagan Athletics to host ‘KidSport Night’ on January 13, 2017 at UBC Okanagan Heat men’s & women’s basketball games. Free admission will be given to school sports/club sports teams who wear their jerseys and all youth under the age of 12. For every three pointer made by the Heat $50 will be donated to KidSport™.

A grand total of $3250 has been raised on made threes since 2012. Last February KidSportTM earned $800 off of the sharp shooters from UBC Okanagan. In previous years the Heat's men and women's team have raised: (2015, $350), (2014, $500), (2013, $900), and (2012, $700) for the charity.

KidSport events during the varsity action at UBC Okanagan:

Paper Airplane Throwing Contest @ Halftime during the women's basketball game.

Heat Athletics will host a “By Donation” Paper Airplane Throwing contest during the Women’s game.

Free Throw Contest @ Halftime during the men's basketball game.

Heat Athletics will host a Free Throw Contest during Men’s game.

All proceeds from these half-time contests will be donated to KidSport Kelowna.

Tommy Gun's stylists will be on hand and cut Heat men's basketball guard Aldrich Berrios hair during the half time of the women's game.

UBC Okanagan Athletics has donated 100 free entry tickets for KidSport Kelowna families to attend the games that night.

Please email ticket requests to: [email protected]

KidSport™ Kelowna was launched in the 2002 and provides grants for local children 18 years and under to participate in a sports. So come out to cheer on the Heat and support KidSport!

About KidSport™ BC:

KidSport™ was established in 1993 by Sport BC as a community based sport-funding program that provides grants to children ages 18 and under to participate in organized amateur sport. There are now 40 community chapters in BC and 175 chapters across Canada. KidSport™ works to fulfill its mission of eliminating the financial barriers to sport participation, ‘So ALL Kids Can Play!’

For more information contact:

Cheryl Browne, Chair | KidSport™ Kelowna Chapter.

*Saturday night is the annual CIS Shoot for the Cure.

This is the ninth year the CIS Women's Basketball Coaches Association dedicated a game to raise money and awareness or the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation - and other related charities.

This year on Saturday a pink official U Sports ball will be auctioned off for charity.

The Heat and the women's basketball team have participated in the fundraiser since 2011-12 season, the first year UBC Okanagan played as a member of the CIS.

Previous UBCO 'Shoot for the Cure' dates:

2015/16 vs MacEwan (Feb. 13, 2016)

2014/15 vs Mount Royal (Jan. 17, 2015)

2013/14 vs Trinity Western (Jan. 18, 2014)

2012/13 vs Lethbridge (Jan. 12, 2013)

2011/12 vs Victoria (Feb. 3, 2012)



UNIVERSITY OF VICTORIA VIKES (6-4)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: T-8th

Last week: 2-0 @ TRU

Streak: 2W

2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 9-11, 6th in Pioneer Division

2015-16 CW Playoff Record: 2-3, tied for 5th

2015-16 Overall Record: N/A

Last CW Title/Total CW Titles: 2001 / 20

Vikes coming into this weekend: Victoria is 6-4, having won their first two games of 2017 against Thompson Rivers in Kamloops last weekend as Third-year guard Kristy Gallagher led the Vikes in scoring on the weekend, picking up 32 points between the two contests.

Schedule Notes: The Vikes’ four losses came against Regina and UBC, who account for the Heat’s last four losses and are both U Sports Top 10 teams this season. Victoria had a -30 points differential against Regina, and a -27 differential against UBC, while the Heat were -58 and -36 against them.

Key Players: Fifth year forward Jenna Bugiardini (15.8 points per game) and third year guard Amira Giannattasio (12.7 points per game, 40.4% from three) lead the Vikes in scoring this season. Bugiardini is also averaging almost a double-double this season, averaging 9.2 rebounds per game. Defensively, fifth year forward Nicole Karstein is leading the Vikes, averaging two forced turnovers per game with 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals per.

Team Stat: The Vikes are the fifth-best long range shooting team in the conference, with a three-point percentage of 31.1%.

preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org

2015-16 CW regular season ranks:

Offence: 70.6 PPG, 6th

Defence: 72.9 PPG, 13th

2015-16 CW regular season leaders:

Points per game: 16.2 – Jenna Bugiardini, F

Assists per game: 3.1 – Jenna Krug, G

Rebounds per game: 9.3 – Jenna Bugiardini, F

Blocks per game: 0.9 – Nicole Karstein, F

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):



Aleah Ashlee / G / 1 / Comox, B.C. / Mark Isfeld Secondary

Krysten Mullen / F / 1 / Stoney Creek, ON / St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary

Calli McMillan / G / 1 / Victoria, B.C. / Claremont Secondary

Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):

Emily Jentsch / F / Summerland, B.C. / 3

Key performer:

Jenna Bugiardini / Forward / 5th-year / Hamilton, ON