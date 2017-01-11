PREVIEW: Threes for charity as Heat host Vikes in KidSport and Shoot for the Cure games this weekend



The UBC Okanagan men's basketball team has a chance to make a move in the standings as they host a team just above them in the standings as they host Victoria on Friday night at 8 p.m. at UBC Okanagan and then again versus the Vikes on Saturday at 7 p.m.

UBC OKANAGAN HEAT (4-15, 2-10 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: T-16th

Last week: 1-1 vs. Regina

Streak: 1W

2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 8-12, 5th in Explorer Division

2015-16 CW Playoff Record: N/A

2015-16 Overall Record: 12-15

Last CW Title/Total CW Titles: N/A

Last CIS Title/Total CIS Titles: N/A CIS National Ranking: N/ACanWest Standings: T-16thLast week: 1-1 vs. ReginaStreak: 1W2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 8-12, 5th in Explorer Division2015-16 CW Playoff Record: N/A2015-16 Overall Record: 12-15Last CW Title/Total CW Titles: N/ALast CIS Title/Total CIS Titles: N/A SCHEDULE

ROSTER

STATS

STANDINGS

This Week for the Heat: After winning their last game at home, the Heat will look to put together a winning streak, as they will host the Victoria Vikes (3-7) in the UBC Okanagan gym on Friday and Saturday.

Current Form: The Heat started their post-winter break schedule by splitting their weekend matchup against the University of Regina Cougars on Jan. 6 & 7, winning the Saturday game 79-70. The Heat’s last four opponents all currently hold at least .500 records, and so Victoria will be the first team faced since mid-November that sits in the bottom half of the conference standings.

Key Players: Third year guard Aldrich Berrios leads the Heat in scoring this season, averaging 18.3 points per game. Last weekend against the Cougars, he also set a new career high with seven made three-pointers in the Friday night game. Also a scoring leader this season is senior guard Mitch Goodwin, who is averaging 14.1 points per game.

Team Stat: The Heat are one of the best three-point shooting teams in Canada West this season, as they hold the third-best percentage in the conference at 38.7% from behind the arc.

Overall Head to Head vs. Victoria: (0-4) The Vikes have beaten the Heat in all four of their Canada West meetings, the last of which was 79-60 for Victoria on November 16, 2013.

*Friday night is the sixth annual KidSport Games. KidSport Kelowna is partnering with UBC Okanagan Athletics to host ‘KidSport Night’ on January 13, 2017 at UBC Okanagan Heat men’s & women’s basketball games. Free admission will be given to school sports/club sports teams who wear their jerseys and all youth under the age of 12. For every three pointer made by the Heat $50 will be donated to KidSport™.

A grand total of $3250 has been raised on made threes since 2012. Last February KidSportTM earned $800 off of the sharp shooters from UBC Okanagan. In previous years the Heat's men and women's team have raised: (2015, $350), (2014, $500), (2013, $900), and (2012, $700) for the charity.

KidSport events during the varsity action at UBC Okanagan:

Paper Airplane Throwing Contest @ Halftime during the women's basketball game.

Heat Athletics will host a “By Donation” Paper Airplane Throwing contest during the Women’s game.

Free Throw Contest @ Halftime during the men's basketball game.

Heat Athletics will host a Free Throw Contest during Men’s game.

All proceeds from these half-time contests will be donated to KidSport Kelowna.

Tommy Gun's stylists will be on hand and cut Heat men's basketball guard Aldrich Berrios hair during the half time of the women's game.

UBC Okanagan Athletics has donated 100 free entry tickets for KidSport Kelowna families to attend the games that night.

Please email ticket requests to: [email protected]

KidSport™ Kelowna was launched in the 2002 and provides grants for local children 18 years and under to participate in a sports. So come out to cheer on the Heat and support KidSport!

About KidSport™ BC:

KidSport™ was established in 1993 by Sport BC as a community based sport-funding program that provides grants to children ages 18 and under to participate in organized amateur sport. There are now 40 community chapters in BC and 175 chapters across Canada. KidSport™ works to fulfill its mission of eliminating the financial barriers to sport participation, ‘So ALL Kids Can Play!’

For more information contact:

Cheryl Browne, Chair | KidSport™ Kelowna Chapter.

*Saturday night is the annual CIS Shoot for the Cure.

This is the ninth year the CIS Women's Basketball Coaches Association dedicated a game to raise money and awareness or the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation - and other related charities.

This year on Saturday a pink official U Sports ball will be auctioned off for charity.

The Heat and the women's basketball team have participated in the fundraiser since 2011-12 season, the first year UBC Okanagan played as a member of the CIS.

Previous UBCO 'Shoot for the Cure' dates:

2015/16 vs MacEwan (Feb. 13, 2016)

2014/15 vs Mount Royal (Jan. 17, 2015)

2013/14 vs Trinity Western (Jan. 18, 2014)

2012/13 vs Lethbridge (Jan. 12, 2013)

2011/12 vs Victoria (Feb. 3, 2012)



UNIVERSITY OF VICTORIA VIKES ( 3-7 )

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: 14TH

Last week: 1-1 @ TRU

Streak: 1L

2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 9-11, 8th in Pioneer Division

2015-16 CW Playoff Record: DNQ

2015-16 Overall Record: N/A

Last CW Title/Total CW Titles: 2015 / 16

Last CIS Title/Total CIS Titles: 1997 / 8 CIS National Ranking: N/ACanWest Standings: 14THLast week: 1-1 @ TRUStreak: 1L2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 9-11, 8th in Pioneer Division2015-16 CW Playoff Record: DNQ2015-16 Overall Record: N/ALast CW Title/Total CW Titles: 2015 / 16Last CIS Title/Total CIS Titles: 1997 / 8 SCHEDULE

ROSTER

STATS

STANDINGS

Vikes coming into this weekend: The Victoria men snapped a three-game losing skid last Friday, when they took the first of two against Thompson Rivers. The lost the second against the WolfPack, 78-71, and currently hold a conference record of 3-7.

Schedule Notes: The Vikes’ three wins have come against Regina (95-77 on Nov. 4), MacEwan (89-79 on Nov. 18), and TRU (86-76 on Jan. 6). Regina is the only team of the three with a record above .500 at the moment.

Key Players: Fifth year guard Grant Sitton leads the Vikes in scoring, with 17.3 points per game, on an exceptional 44.8 FG%, and he was dominant in the Vikes 86-76 victory over the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack, scoring 30 points while shooting seven-for-eight from three-point range. Freshman guard Scott Kellum owns the second-highest average, with 10.8 per. Sitton is also the team’s leading rebounder, with an average of six per game, and leads in forced turnovers with 2.5 per game on 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per.

Team Stat: Victoria is one of the more accurate shooting teams in the conference this season. They are currently tied for the eighth-best field goal percentage (42.5%) and hold the eighth-best three-point shooting percentage (34.5%). In all three of Victoria's road weekends the Vikes have won the Friday night and lost the rematch on Saturday.

preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org

2015-16 CW regular season ranks:

Offence: 71.9 PPG, 12th

Defence: 74 PPG, 7th

2015-16 CW regular season leaders:

Points per game: 15.5 – Mack Roth, G

Assists per game: 3.3 – Brandon Dunlop, G.

Rebounds per game: 7.2 – Reiner Theil, G

Blocks per game: 1.3 – Grant Sitton, F

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Wayne Tucker Jr. / G / 4 / Oakland, CA / Olds College

Jake Newman / F / 3 / Surrey, B.C. / Lafayette College

Scott Kellum / G / 1 / Issaquah, WA / Issaquah High School

Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):

Mack Roth / G / Saskatoon, SK / 3

Reiner Theil / G / West Vancouver, B.C. / 5

Brandon Dunlop / G / Victoria, B.C. / 5

Key performer:

Grant Sitton / Forward / 5th-year / Brush Prairie, WA