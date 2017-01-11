PREVIEW: Road trip to Winnipeg on tap for women's volleyball

After failing to notch a win in week one of 2017 the UBC Okanagan women's volleyball team will test their mettle in Winnipeg for two matches this weekend. First serve on Friday 4 p.m. (PST). On Saturday they follow the men's match and will start at 4:30 p.m. (PST).
Game Times
Canada West conference matches
FRIDAY, JAN 13th:
4 PM PST | #9 Heat Women's Volleyball (8-4) at the Winnipeg Wesmen (1-11)
SATURDAY, JAN 14th:
4:30 PM PST | #9 Heat Women's Volleyball at the Winnipeg Wesmen
|UBCO
|TALE OF THE TAPE
|WPG
|12.42
|Kills/set
|9.84
|10.04
|Opp. Kills/set
|12.53
|.179
|Hitting Pct.
|.114
|.140
|Opp Hitting Pct.
|.249
|11.40
|Assists/set
|9.24
|2.07
|Services Aces/set
|1.13
|13.89
|Digs/set
|11.11
|12.91
|Opp. Digs/set
|11.76
|2.18
|Blocks/set
|1.67
|27
|Solo Blocks
|27
|142
|Block Assists
|96
CIS National Ranking: No. 9
CanWest Standings: 5th
Last week: 0-2 @ UBC
Streak: 3L
2015-16 Record: (34-4, 22-2) (1st)
2015 CIS Tournament: 3-2 - Bronze
Last CanWest Title: N/A
Last CIS Title: N/A
This Week for the Heat: The Heat women’s volleyball team are on the road again, this time heading east to the University of Winnipeg to take on the 1-11 Wesmen on Friday and Saturday. Despite being on the road, it will be a good opportunity for the Heat to return to their winning ways.
Current Form: The Heat have lost three straight, going back to before the winter break. With their last two opponents being fellow Top 10 teams, in the #5 Calgary Dinos and #10 UBC Thunderbirds, the three losses have dropped the Heat to #9 in the national rankings.
Key Players: Third year outside hitter Siobhan Fitzpatrick leads the team in kills so far this season, with 138, and is averaging 3.29 per set on a .175 hitting percentage. Megan Festival is second in kills, with 107, leads in service aces with 25, and sits fourth in Canada West with an average of 0.57 service aces per set. Aidan Lea sits third for the Heat in kills with 94, and leads the conference in hitting percentage, with .350.
Team Stat: The Heat women are once again one of the most dominant hitting teams in Canada West, and they lead the conference in kills with 559 so far.
Overall Heat to Head vs. Winnipeg: (7-1) The Heat have beaten the Wesmen in every Canada West meeting but one, with the exception being Halloween 2015 when Winnipeg handed the Heat their first loss of the season, 3-2.
2015 CW regular season ranks:
Points per set: 17.1, 3rd
Kills per set: 12.61, 2nd
Hitting percentage: .240, 2nd
2015 CW regular season leaders:
Kills: 277, Brianna Beamish, OH
Digs: 310, Kailin Jones, L
Blocks: 83, Katy Klomps, M
Aces: 38, Brianna Beamish, OH
Assists: 699, Emily Oxland, S
Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):
Quinci Birker / OH / 1/ Kelowna / Team BC Beach
Aidan Lea / M / 2 / Kelowna / University of Colorado
Natalie Livingston / S/RS / 1 / Kelowna / Junior Heat
Sara McCreary / S / 1 / Edmonton / Pandas Volleyball Club
Sydney McKinlay / OH / 1 / Penticton / Junior Heat
Jennifer Oakes / L / 1 / Calgary / Canada Sitting Team
Brooklyn Reynolds / M / Regina / Miller Comprehensive
Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):
Brianna Beamish / OH / Surrey, BC / 5
Kailin Jones / L / Kelowna, BC / 5
Katy Klomps / M / Surrey, BC / 5
Katie Wuttunee / M / N. Vancouver, BC / 4
Chamdler Proch / S / Kelowna, BC / 5
Key performer:
Megan Festival / Outside hitter / 5th-year / Calgary, AB
CIS National Ranking: N/A
CanWest Standings: T-12th
Last week: 0-1 vs Manitoba
Streak: 2L
2015-16 record, conference: 8-16, 10th
2016 CW playoffs: DNQ
2016 CIS tournament: DNQ
Last CW title: 0
Last CIS title: 1993/ 7
preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org
Wesmen coming into this weekend: Winnipeg have only played one match since the winter break, a 3-0 loss to Manitoba. Their current streak is a pair of losses, both to Manitoba, as they teams played a home-and-home with nearly a month between the two matches.
Schedule Notes: The Wesmen’s lone win of the season so far came against Brandon, 3-2 on December 2. They have faced predominantly strong teams, as to this point Winnipeg have only played one opponent that currently holds a losing record, that being the Brandon Bobcats.
Key Players: Senior left-side hitter Danika Picklyk leads the Wesmen in kills, with 132, and kills per set, with 2.93. Junior middle Maria Colvin leads the team in blocks per set, with 0.82, and holds the best hitting percentage, at .272.
Team Stat: Winnipeg currently sit in the top ten in the conference in digs, with 500, in large part thanks to freshman libero Madison Fyvie, who has 139.
Team Stat: 2015 CW regular season ranks:
Points per set: 14.8, 9th
Kills per set: 11.35, 8th
Hitting percentage:.152, 8th
2015 CW regular season leaders:
Kills: 246 – Ozana Nikolic, OH
Digs: 282 – Sonia Rossy, OH
Blocks: 63 – Mackenzie Jeffrey, OH
Aces: 24 – Karissa Kuhr, OH
Assists: 775 – Jayme Menzies, S
Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):
Danika Picklyk / LS / 4 / Winnipeg, MB / University of Manitoba
Sadie McTavish / LS / 1 / Winnipeg, MB / St. John’s Ravenscourt
Jessica Friesen / M / 1 / Lockport, MB / Lord Selkirk Regional
Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):
Ozana Nikolic / OH / Winnipeg, MB / 4
Sonia Rossy / OH / Winnipeg, MB / 4
Tia Boroski / OH / Winnipeg, MB / 5
Jayme Menzies / S / Brandon, MB / 5
Key performer:
Madison Fyvie / Libero / 1st-year / Winnipeg, MB