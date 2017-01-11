PREVIEW: Road trip to Winnipeg on tap for women's volleyball



After failing to notch a win in week one of 2017 the UBC Okanagan women's volleyball team will test their mettle in Winnipeg for two matches this weekend. First serve on Friday 4 p.m. (PST). On Saturday they follow the men's match and will start at 4:30 p.m. (PST).

Game Times Canada West conference matches FRIDAY, JAN 13th:

4 PM PST | #9 Heat Women's Volleyball (8-4) at the Winnipeg Wesmen (1-11)

4:30 PM PST | #9 Heat Women's Volleyball at the Winnipeg Wesmen

Webcast | Live Stats ^Ticket Information | All games to be played at the Duckworth Centre, Winnipeg, MB UBCO TALE OF THE TAPE WPG 12.42 Kills/set 9.84 10.04 Opp. Kills/set 12.53 .179 Hitting Pct. .114 .140 Opp Hitting Pct. .249 11.40 Assists/set 9.24 2.07 Services Aces/set 1.13 13.89 Digs/set 11.11 12.91 Opp. Digs/set 11.76 2.18 Blocks/set 1.67 27 Solo Blocks 27 142 Block Assists 96

#9 UBC OKANAGAN HEAT (15-6, 8-4 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: No. 9

CanWest Standings: 5th

Last week: 0-2 @ UBC

Streak: 3L

2015-16 Record: (34-4, 22-2) (1st)

2015 CIS Tournament: 3-2 - Bronze

Last CanWest Title: N/A

This Week for the Heat: The Heat women’s volleyball team are on the road again, this time heading east to the University of Winnipeg to take on the 1-11 Wesmen on Friday and Saturday. Despite being on the road, it will be a good opportunity for the Heat to return to their winning ways.

Current Form: The Heat have lost three straight, going back to before the winter break. With their last two opponents being fellow Top 10 teams, in the #5 Calgary Dinos and #10 UBC Thunderbirds, the three losses have dropped the Heat to #9 in the national rankings.

Key Players: Third year outside hitter Siobhan Fitzpatrick leads the team in kills so far this season, with 138, and is averaging 3.29 per set on a .175 hitting percentage. Megan Festival is second in kills, with 107, leads in service aces with 25, and sits fourth in Canada West with an average of 0.57 service aces per set. Aidan Lea sits third for the Heat in kills with 94, and leads the conference in hitting percentage, with .350.

Team Stat: The Heat women are once again one of the most dominant hitting teams in Canada West, and they lead the conference in kills with 559 so far.

Overall Heat to Head vs. Winnipeg: (7-1) The Heat have beaten the Wesmen in every Canada West meeting but one, with the exception being Halloween 2015 when Winnipeg handed the Heat their first loss of the season, 3-2.

2015 CW regular season ranks:

Points per set: 17.1, 3rd

Kills per set: 12.61, 2nd

Hitting percentage: .240, 2nd

2015 CW regular season leaders:

Kills: 277, Brianna Beamish, OH

Digs: 310, Kailin Jones, L

Blocks: 83, Katy Klomps, M

Aces: 38, Brianna Beamish, OH

Assists: 699, Emily Oxland, S

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Quinci Birker / OH / 1/ Kelowna / Team BC Beach

Aidan Lea / M / 2 / Kelowna / University of Colorado

Natalie Livingston / S/RS / 1 / Kelowna / Junior Heat

Sara McCreary / S / 1 / Edmonton / Pandas Volleyball Club

Sydney McKinlay / OH / 1 / Penticton / Junior Heat

Jennifer Oakes / L / 1 / Calgary / Canada Sitting Team

Brooklyn Reynolds / M / Regina / Miller Comprehensive

Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):

Brianna Beamish / OH / Surrey, BC / 5

Kailin Jones / L / Kelowna, BC / 5

Katy Klomps / M / Surrey, BC / 5

Katie Wuttunee / M / N. Vancouver, BC / 4

Chamdler Proch / S / Kelowna, BC / 5

Key performer:

Megan Festival / Outside hitter / 5th-year / Calgary, AB

UNIVERSITY OF WINNIPEG WESMEN ( 1-11 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: T-12th

Last week: 0-1 vs Manitoba

Streak: 2L

2015-16 record, conference: 8-16, 10th

2016 CW playoffs: DNQ

2016 CIS tournament: DNQ

Last CW title: 0

preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org

Wesmen coming into this weekend: Winnipeg have only played one match since the winter break, a 3-0 loss to Manitoba. Their current streak is a pair of losses, both to Manitoba, as they teams played a home-and-home with nearly a month between the two matches.

Schedule Notes: The Wesmen’s lone win of the season so far came against Brandon, 3-2 on December 2. They have faced predominantly strong teams, as to this point Winnipeg have only played one opponent that currently holds a losing record, that being the Brandon Bobcats.

Key Players: Senior left-side hitter Danika Picklyk leads the Wesmen in kills, with 132, and kills per set, with 2.93. Junior middle Maria Colvin leads the team in blocks per set, with 0.82, and holds the best hitting percentage, at .272.

Team Stat: Winnipeg currently sit in the top ten in the conference in digs, with 500, in large part thanks to freshman libero Madison Fyvie, who has 139.

Team Stat: 2015 CW regular season ranks:

Points per set: 14.8, 9th

Kills per set: 11.35, 8th

Hitting percentage:.152, 8th

2015 CW regular season leaders:

Kills: 246 – Ozana Nikolic, OH

Digs: 282 – Sonia Rossy, OH

Blocks: 63 – Mackenzie Jeffrey, OH

Aces: 24 – Karissa Kuhr, OH

Assists: 775 – Jayme Menzies, S

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Danika Picklyk / LS / 4 / Winnipeg, MB / University of Manitoba

Sadie McTavish / LS / 1 / Winnipeg, MB / St. John’s Ravenscourt

Jessica Friesen / M / 1 / Lockport, MB / Lord Selkirk Regional

Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):

Ozana Nikolic / OH / Winnipeg, MB / 4

Sonia Rossy / OH / Winnipeg, MB / 4

Tia Boroski / OH / Winnipeg, MB / 5

Jayme Menzies / S / Brandon, MB / 5

Key performer:

Madison Fyvie / Libero / 1st-year / Winnipeg, MB