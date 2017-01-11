PREVIEW: Heat off to Winnipeg to square off against the Wesmen

On the road for the second straight week the Heat will play a pair of matches versus the Wesmen in Winnipeg, MB. First serve on Friday at 5:30 p.m. (PST) The series will wrap up on Saturday at 3 p.m. (PST).

Game Times Canada West conference matches FRIDAY, JAN 13th:

5:30 PM PST | Heat Men's Volleyball (4-8) at the Winnipeg Wesmen (4-8)

Webcast | Live Stats SATURDAY, JAN 14th:

3 PM PST | Heat Men's Volleyball at the Winnipeg Wesmen

Webcast | Live Stats Ticket Information | All games to be played at the Duckworth Centre, Winnipeg, MB UBCO TALE OF THE TAPE WPG 12.42 Kills/set 12.59 .179 Hitting Pct. .200 .140 Opp Hitting Pct. .265 11.40 Assists/set 11.73 2.07 Services Aces/set 0.59 13.89 Digs/set 8.91 2.18 Blocks/set 1.95

UBC OKANAGAN HEAT (7-16, 4-8 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: T-9th

Last week: 0-2 vs UBC

Streak: 3L

2015-16 Record: (12-24, 4-20) (11th)

2016 CanWest Playoffs: N/A

2016 CIS Tournament: N/A

Last CanWest Title: N/A

Last CIS Title: N/A CIS National Ranking: N/ACanWest Standings: T-9thLast week: 0-2 vs UBCStreak: 3L2015-16 Record: (12-24, 4-20) (11th)2016 CanWest Playoffs: N/A2016 CIS Tournament: N/ALast CanWest Title: N/ALast CIS Title: N/A SCHEDULE

ROSTER

STATS

STANDINGS

This Week for the Heat: The 4-8 Heat men’s volleyball team will stay on the road this weekend, as they head to Winnipeg to face the 4-8 Wesmen on Friday and Saturday.

Current Form: The Heat men have lost three straight, going back to before the winter break. Their first matches back from the break were in Vancouver, against UBC. They forced the Thunderbirds to five sets in the Friday night match, but were swept on Saturday night, 3-0.

Key Players: The Heat currently have three players in the top five of various stats categories in Canada West. Second year libero Eli Risso leads the conference in both digs, with 160, and digs per set, with 3.64. Senior outside hitter Alex Swiatlowski sits third in Canada West with a hitting percentage of .341, and senior middle Joshua Brown is fifth in blocks per set with 1.14.

Team Stat: The Heat men currently lead the conference in digs, with 505, and digs per set, with 11.48.

Overall Head to Heat vs. Winnipeg: (1-7) Since UBC Okanagan joined Canada West in 2012, the Heat men have faced off against Winnipeg eight times. The lone win for the Heat came 3-2 on November 22, 2013. The last time the two teams met was Halloween weekend in 2015, when the Wesmen took both matches.

2015 CW regular season ranks:

Points per set: 14.2, 11th

Kills per set: 11.29, 11th

Hitting percentage: .212, 10th

2015 CW regular season leaders:

Kills: 289, Lars Bornemann, OH

Digs: 219, Eli Risso, L

Blocks: 69, Leo Schober, M

Aces: 16, Lars Bornemann, OH

Assists: 659, Kristof Schlagintweit, S

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Rhys Flett / OH / 1 / Edmonton, AB / Jasper Place

Luke Harvey / OH / 1 / Cochrane, AB / Team Alberta

Kyle Hinchey / RS / 1 / Edmonton, AB / Jasper Place

Brodie Kern / OH / 1 / West Kelowna, BC / Mt. Boucherie

Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):

Jeremy Fostvelt / L / 5 /Surrey, BC

Leo Schober / M / 4 /Kelowna, BC

Jim Bell / M / 4 /Surrey, BC

Kristof Schlagintweit / S / 4 /Abbotsford, BC

Kyle Pankratz / OH / 3 /Surrey, BC

Key performer:

Alex Swiatlowski / Outside hitter / 5th-year / Victoria, BC

UNIVERSITY OF WINNIPEG WESMEN ( 4-8)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: T-9th

Last week: 0-2 @/vs Manitoba

Streak: 7L

2015-16 record, conference: 15-9, 4th

2016 CW playoffs: 1-2, Lost in QF

2016 CIS tournament: N/A

Last CW title: 0

Last CIS title: 2007 / 10 CIS National Ranking: N/ACanWest Standings: T-9thLast week: 0-2 @/vs ManitobaStreak: 7L2015-16 record, conference: 15-9, 4th2016 CW playoffs: 1-2, Lost in QF2016 CIS tournament: N/ALast CW title: 0Last CIS title: 2007 / 10 SCHEDULE

ROSTER

STATS

STANDINGS

preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org

Wesmen coming into this weekend: Winnipeg are currently riding a seven-match losing streak, after starting their season 4-1. They hold the same record as the Heat, 4-8, and they are currently tied for sixth place in Canada West. The matches against UBC Okanagan will be the Wesmen’s first of the new year, as they had a bye week last weekend.

Schedule Notes: Four of Winnipeg’s last five opponents all sit in the top half of the conference, with Calgary being the only exception with a losing record right now. Their last win was against Calgary, on November 12. Another win came on November 4 against UBC, a team the Heat haven’t beaten in conference competition since 2014.

Key Players: Senior outside hitter Brendan Thielmann leads the Wesmen in kills, with 122 on the season. David Bommersbach, another senior outside hitter, is close behind him with 113. Mikael Clegg, their second year setter, currently sits third in Canada West with 10.14 assists per set.

Team Stat: The Wesmen have put away the third-most kills in the conference so far this season, with 554, and are averaging 12.59 kills per set, also third-most.

2015 CW regular season ranks:

Points per set: 15.9 – 9th

Kills per set: 12.7 – 3rd

Hitting percentage: 272 – 5th

2015 CW regular season leaders:

Kills: 347 - David Bommersbach, OH

Digs: 186 - Josh McKay, S

Blocks: 83 - Brendan Black, M

Aces: 28 - Josh McKay, S

Assists: 875 - Josh McKay, S

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Daniel Thiessen / O / 1st, Winnipeg, MB / Glenlawn Collegiate

Martial Rondeau / 1st / Winnipeg, MB / College Jeanne Sauve

Ethan Duncan / OH / 1st / Winnipeg, MB / Westwood Collegiate

Keegan Teetaert / 1st / Steinbach, MB / Steinbach Regional Secondary

Key losses:

Brendan Black / M / Winnipeg, MB / 4

Dustin Ross / OH / Winnipeg, MB / 5

Josh McKay / S / Winnipeg, MB / 5

Key performers:

David Bommersbach / Outside hitter / 4th-year / Winnipeg, MB