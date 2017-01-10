U SPORTS TOP TEN TUESDAY : UBC Okanagan women's volleyball No. 9 and have been in national top ten for 36th straight ranking week

Heat women's volleyball have been ranked in 55 of those Top Tens (71%)

Have been ranked (No. 1) 10 times (13%)

Have been ranked Top 2: 16 times (21%)

Have been ranked Top 3: 29 times (38%)

Have been ranked Top 4: 35 times (45%)

Have been ranked Top 5: 36 times (47%)

Posted on [http://en.cis-sic.ca/top_10/2016-17/top10-14] Jan 10, 2016

TORONTO (U Sports) – The Guelph Gryphons (men) and Western Mustangs (women) open as the top-ranked track and field teams in the first rankings of 2017.

The Gryphons earned 104 points to claim the No.1 position ahead of Western (91.5), defending U SPORTS champion Windsor (84), Waterloo (50) and Manitoba (49.5). On the women’s side, the Mustangs earned 150.5 points, with Guelph (102), Windsor (53), Calgary (46.5) and reigning national champion Toronto (40.5) rounding out the top five.

Last winter, the Gryphons men claimed the team silver medal at the national championship, while Mustangs women finished in third place. Both Western and Guelph will compete at the Can-Am Classic hosted by Windsor this weekend.

In women’s basketball, McMaster reclaims top spot from Laval after back-to-back dominant wins over Nipissing (89-36) and Laurentian (87-58) to begin the second half. The Marauders host Laurier on Wednesday night before paying a visit to the new Guelph Gryphons Athletic Centre on Saturday.

In other U SPORTS rankings, Carleton (men’s basketball), UNB (men’s hockey), UBC (women’s hockey & men’s and women’s swimming), Trinity Western (men’s volleyball), Alberta (women’s volleyball), and Brock (men’s and women’s wrestling), hold on to their pole positions heading into the holiday break.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

(points) / (previous ranking)

1. Guelph 104 pts / (-)

2. Western 91.5 pts / (-)

3. Windsor 84 pts / (-)

4. Waterloo 50 pts / (-)

5. Manitoba 49.5 pts / (-)

6. Dalhousie 35.5 pts / (-)

7. Toronto 33.5 pts / (-)

8. Laval 32 pts / (-)

9. York 31.5 pts / (-)

10. Calgary 22.5 pts / (-)

Other teams receiving votes: Saskatchewan (14.5), UNB (13)

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

1. Western 150.5 pts / (-)

2. Guelph 102 pts / (-)

3. Windsor 53 pts / (-)

4. Calgary 46.5 pts / (-)

5. Toronto 40.5 pts / (-)

6. Ottawa 34 pts / (-)

7. Manitoba 30 pts / (-)

8. Laval 27 pts / (-)

9. Waterloo 20 pts / (-)

10. York 19 pts / (-)

Other teams receiving votes: Regina (11.5), Dalhousie (11)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)

1. Carleton (7-0) / 470 points (47) / (1)

2. Ottawa (7-0) / 411 / (4)

3. UBC (9-1) / 350 / (2)

4. Ryerson (9-0) / 330 / (5)

5. Calgary (8-2) / 317 / (3)

6. Alberta (11-1) / 214 / (8)

7. Brock (5-3) / 152 / (6)

8. Dalhousie (6-2) / 121 / (10)

9. McGill (4-2) / 120 / (7)

10. McMaster (4-5) / 39 / (9)

Other teams receiving votes: Saskatchewan (26), Memorial (16)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)

1. McMaster (8-1) / 527 points (22) / (3)

2. Laval (5-1) / 514 (17) / (1)

3. Regina (8-2) / 454 (4) / (4)

4. Carleton (6-1) / 416 (4) / (2)

5. Queen’s (8-0) / 404 / (5)

6. Ryerson (8-1) / 310 / (6)

7. Windsor (8-2) / 247 / (7)

8. Winnipeg (11-1) / 192 / (9)

9. Saint Mary’s (7-2) / 128 / (8)

10. Saskatchewan (6-4) / 117 / (NR)

Other teams receiving votes: McGill (106), Cape Breton (86)

MEN’S HOCKEY

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)

1. UNB (16-2-2) / 138 pts (12) / (1)

2. Saskatchewan (13-3-2) / 124 (2) / (2)

3. McGill (14-3-2) / 98 / (6)

4. Acadia (13-6-1) / 83 (7)

5. Queen's (14-4-1) / 63 / (8)

6. Alberta (11-6-1) / 58 / (4)

7. Calgary (12-5-1) / 56 / (NR)

8. Ryerson (13-4-1) / 44 / (3)

9. Concordia (14-5-0) / 33* / (NR)

10. Mount Royal (11-6-1) / 33* / (5)

*Concordia (over Mount Royal) was awarded the higher ranking based on number of higher placed votes.

Other teams receiving votes: StFX (17), Carleton (9), York (8), UQTR (6)

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

(regular season record) / votes / (previous ranking)

1. UBC (16-2-0) / 40pts / (1)

2. St. Thomas (14-1-1) / 35pts / (2)

3. Saint Mary's (11-1-2) / 31pts / (3)

4. Guelph (12-2-1) / 30pts / (4)

5. McGill (9-3-0) / 24pts / (6)

6. Montreal (7-6-0) / 21pts / (5)

7. Manitoba (12-4-2) / 16pts / (8)

8. Nipissing (10-2-2) / 12pts / (7)

9. Alberta (11-4-3) / 8pts / (10)

10. Ottawa (7-4-1) / 3pts / (NR)

Other teams receiving votes: Saskatchewan (1)

MEN’S SWIMMING

(points) / (previous ranking)

1. UBC 775 pts / (1)

2. Toronto 355 pts / (2)

3. Calgary 343 pts / (3)

4. Alberta 287 pts / (4)

5. Victoria 222 pts / (5)

6. Laval 165 pts / (NR)

7. McGill 115 pts / (6)

8. Ottawa 88 pts / (NR)

9. Montreal 86 pts / (8)

10. Sherbrooke 85 pts /(10)

Other teams receiving votes: Dalhousie (72), Western (70), Guelph (68), Lethbridge (56), Regina (52), Waterloo (41), Laurentian (29), UNB (12), McMaster (11), Queen’s (10), Memorial (9), Mount Allison (6), Acadia (6), Manitoba (3)

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

(points) / (previous ranking)

1. UBC 692 pts / (1)

2. Toronto 384 pts / (2)

3. Montreal 368 pts / (3)

4. Alberta 216 pts / (5)

5. Calgary 214 pts / (4)

6. Victoria 156 pts / (NR)

7. Manitoba 121 pts / (6)

8. Dalhousie 101 pts / (7)

9. Regina 100 pts / (NR)

10. UQAM 92 pts / (9)

Other teams receiving votes: Laval (80), McGill (80), Laurier (71), Lethbridge (69), Western (41), Guelph (37), McMaster (37), Queen’s (24), Laurentian (18), Memorial (18), Ottawa (16), Sherbrooke (12), UQTR (2), Brock (1)

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)

1. Trinity Western (11-1) / 252 pts (9) / (1)

2. McMaster (6-0) / 248 (12) / (2)

3. Manitoba (11-1) / 244 (6) / (3)

4. Alberta (10-2) / 204 (1) / (4)

5. Montreal (6-1) / 166 / (5)

6. Laval (6-1) / 135 / (6)

7. Mount Royal (8-4) / 113 / (7)

8. Saskatchewan (7-5) / 91 / (10)

9. Brandon (7-5) / 49 / (9)

10. Guelph (6-2) / 33 / (8)

Other teams receiving votes: Nipissing (18), UBC (14), Calgary (10), Dalhousie (9)

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)

1. Alberta (12-0) / 60 pts (4) / (1)

2. Toronto (7-0) / 55 pts / (2)

3. Trinity Western (11-1) / 53 pts / (3)

4. UBC (9-3) / 43 pts / (10)

5. Western (8-0) / 39 pts / (6)

6. Calgary (9-3) / 38 pts / (5)

T7. Dalhousie (9-0) / 35 pts / (7)

T7. Montreal (6-3) / 35 pts / (9)

9. UBC Okanagan (8-4) / 32 pts / (4)

10. McMaster (7-1) / 27 pts / (8)

Other teams receiving votes: Laval (18), Thompson Rivers (13), Ryerson (11), Ottawa (9.5), Memorial (4)

MEN’S WRESTLING

(previous ranking)

1. Brock / (1)

2. Alberta / (2)

3. McMaster / (3)

4. Calgary / (4)

5. Winnipeg / (5)

6. Regina / (6)

7. Saskatchewan / (7)

8. Concordia / (8)

9. Western / (9)

10. York / (10)

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

(previous ranking)

1. Brock / (1)

2. Calgary / (2)

3. Guelph / (3)

4. Alberta / (4)

5. Regina / (5)

6. Winnipeg / (6)

7. Saskatchewan / (7)

8. UNB / (8)

9. McMaster / (9)

10. Lakehead / (10)

About U SPORTS

U SPORTS is the national brand for University Sports in Canada. Every year, over 12,000 student-athletes and 500 coaches from 56 universities vie for 21 national championships in 12 different sports. U Sports also provides higher performance international opportunities for Canadian student-athletes at Winter and Summer Universiades, as well as numerous world university championships. For further information, visit usports.ca or follow us on:

Snapchat: @usportsca