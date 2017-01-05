PREVIEW: 2016 national bronze medal rematch as Heat play Thunderbirds in Vancouver

Quickly becoming one of the best rivalries in Canada West the Heat women’s volleyball team play former nemesis program, the UBC Thunderbirds, twice this weekend in Vancouver at venerable War Memorial Gymnasium. First serve on Friday night is at 6 p.m. and then at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Game Times
Canada West conference matches
FRIDAY, JAN 6th:
6 PM | #T4 Heat Women's Volleyball (8-2) at the #10 UBC Thunderbirds (7-3)
Webcast | Live Stats
SATURDAY, JAN 7th:
5 PM | #T4 Heat Women's Volleyball (8-2) at the #10 UBC Thunderbirds
Webcast | Live Stats
^Ticket Information | All games to be played at the War Memorial Gym, Vancouver, BC
|UBCO
|TALE OF THE TAPE
|UBC
|13.00
|Kills/set
|10.88
|9.76
|Opp. Kills/set
|10.32
|.197
|Hitting Pct.
|.178
|.125
|Opp Hitting Pct.
|.155
|11.84
|Assists/set
|10.26
|2.16
|Services Aces/set
|2.44
|14.74
|Digs/set
|11.12
|13.37
|Opp. Digs/set
|10.79
|2.24
|Blocks/set
|2.54
|23
|Solo Blocks
|12
|124
|Block Assists
|149
CIS National Ranking: No. T-4
CanWest Standings: T-3rd
Last week: 1-1 vs. Calgary
Streak: 1L
2014-15 Record: (34-4, 22-2) (1st)
2015 CanWest Playoffs: 1-1 - Silver
2015 CIS Tournament: 2-1 - Bronze
Last CanWest Title: N/A
Last CIS Title: N/A
Current Form: No official matches over the break the Heat were still busy as they invited the Dalhousie Tigers in for a few days of mixed training and scrimmages over the end of December and early January.
Key Players: The Heat are a well-rounded squad and use numerous players in the regular rotation, some of the players stepping up so far this year are Siobhan Fitzpatrick and Aidan Lea. Fitzpatrick is an outside hitter who leads the team with 123 kills. Lea is a 6’6” middle who is a duel threat with 36 blocks and 82 kills after the first half of the season.
Team Stat: UBCO’s four set loss to Calgary in December was their first regular season loss that didn’t go the full five since October 31, 2014 – when the Thunderbirds did the deed over the Heat in Vancouver.
Overall Head to Head vs UBC : (2-8 in regular season, 2-2 in postseason) The Heat had never beaten UBC prior to last season when UBCO went undefeated against their storied sister school, going 2-0 in league, 2-0 in the post season, and 1-0 in the preseason. Culminating with an emotional 3-set UBC Okanagan win in the national bronze medal match last March in Brandon.
2015 CW regular season ranks:
Points per set: 17.1, 3rd
Kills per set: 12.61, 2nd
Hitting percentage: .240, 2nd
2015 CW regular season leaders:
Kills: 277, Brianna Beamish, OH
Digs: 310, Kailin Jones, L
Blocks: 83, Katy Klomps, M
Aces: 38, Brianna Beamish, OH
Assists: 699, Emily Oxland, S
Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):
Quinci Birker / OH / 1/ Kelowna / Team BC Beach
Aidan Lea / M / 2 / Kelowna / University of Colorado
Natalie Livingston / S/RS / 1 / Kelowna / Junior Heat
Sara McCreary / S / 1 / Edmonton / Pandas Volleyball Club
Sydney McKinlay / OH / 1 / Penticton / Junior Heat
Jennifer Oakes / L / 1 / Calgary / Canada Sitting Team
Brooklyn Reynolds / M / Regina / Miller Comprehensive
Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):
Brianna Beamish / OH / Surrey, BC / 5
Kailin Jones / L / Kelowna, BC / 5
Katy Klomps / M / Surrey, BC / 5
Katie Wuttunee / M / N. Vancouver, BC / 4
Chamdler Proch / S / Kelowna, BC / 5
Key performer:
Megan Festival / Outside hitter / 5th-year / Calgary, AB
CIS National Ranking: No. 10
CanWest Standings: 5th
Last week: 2-0 @MacEwan
Streak: 2W
2015-16 record, conference: 17-7, 4th
2016 CW playoffs: 5-4, Canada West bronze
2016 CIS tournament: 4th at CIS championship
Last CW title: 2014/ 13
Last CIS title: 2013/ 10
preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org
Thunderbirds coming into this weekend: The (7-3) UBC women's volleyball team will begin the second half of their season with a two-game set versus their archrival the UBCO Heat (8-2).
Schedule notes: Before the Christmas break the 'Birds swept aside MacEwan on the road (3-0, 3-1). The wins were a good bounce back performance for UBC who had dropped a pair to the Trinity Western Spartans the weekend before.
Key Players: Laura MacTaggart – seemingly back into form after an injury riddled first half to the season, the 3rd year left side is starting to find her groove and has averaged 8.5 points in her last three matches. Juliana Kaufmanis – the 'Birds welcome back the senior right side to their line-up after she studied abroad in the first semester. Kaufmanis will be a great midseason boost for UBC and a tough matchup for opponents.
Team Stat by the numbers: 7-3 – UBC's record in the third set of matches during the 2016-17 season. 84 – the number of aces UBC has scored so far this season. The T-Bird opponents have a considerable amount fewer, with 63.
~ With notes from Len Catling (Sr. Manager, UBC Communications and Media Relations)
Team Stat: 2015 CW regular season ranks:
Points per set: 17.3, 2nd
Kills per set: 12.83, 1st
Hitting percentage: .249, 1st
2015 CW regular season leaders:
Kills: 289 – Danielle Brisebois, LS
Digs: 200 – Sam Patko, L
Blocks: 87 – Ciara Hanly, M
Aces: 32 – Alessandra Gentile, S
Assists: 791 – Alessandra Gentile, S
Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):
Gabrielle Attieh / M / 1 / Surrey, B.C. / Canadian Jr. National Team
Maggie Li / M / 4 / Beijing, China / Dalhousie University
Gabriela Podolski / OH / 1 / Grande Prairie, Alta. / Canadian Jr National Team
Olivia Furlan / S / 1 / Calgary, Alta. / Canadian Jr National Team
Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):
Alissa Coulter / LS / Calgary, Alta. / 5
Katie Crawford / LS / North Vancouver, B.C. / 5
Kelsey Clarke / S / Delta, B.C. / 2
Cara Rosehill / L / Kailua, Hawaii / 3
Key performer:
Danielle Brisebois / Left side / 5th-year / Bolton, Ont.