PREVIEW: Always exciting UBCO at UBC matchup this weekend

The Heat men's volleyball team will open 2017 with the always intense rivalry between the two UBC schools in Canada West. The rivalry resumes this weekend at War Memorial Gymnasium on the Vancouver campus. The pair of matches are scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Game Times Canada West conference matches FRIDAY, JAN 6th:

7:30 PM | Heat Men's Volleyball (4-6) at the UBC Thunderbirds (6-4)

Webcast | Live Stats SATURDAY, JAN 7th:

6:30 PM | Heat Men's Volleyball at the UBC Thunderbirds

Webcast | Live Stats ^Ticket Information | All games to be played at the War Memorial Gym, Vancouver, BC UBCO TALE OF THE TAPE UBC 12.08 Kills/set 11.76 .216 Hitting Pct. .223 .219 Opp Hitting Pct. .183 11.67 Assists/set 11.34 1.03 Services Aces/set 1.29 11.58 Digs/set 8.83 2.60 Blocks/set 2.71

UBC OKANAGAN HEAT (7-14, 4-6 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: T-8th

Last week: 1-1 vs. U of C

Streak: 1L

2015-16 Record: (12-24, 4-20) (11th)

2016 CanWest Playoffs: N/A

2016 CIS Tournament: N/A

Last CanWest Title: N/A

This week for the Heat: The always intense always exciting rivalry between the two UBC schools in Canada West resumes this weekend at War Memorial Gymnasium on the Vancouver campus. The pair of matches are scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Current Form: The Heat can’t wait to get back on the court after the holiday break. Winners of three of four to close out the schedule UBC Okanagan has a chance to keep the solid play going and place themselves firmly in the playoff picture with a win or two against a team directly ahead of them in the standings.

Key Players: The Heat have been led all season long by fourth year outside hitter Lars Bornemann, the Victoria product has scored 4.2 points per set and has twice topped the 20-point plateau. Oct. 28 he tallied 22 against Brandon in a win and in a win over Calgary Bornemann went for 26 points, including 24 kills on 52 swings and 10 digs.

Team Stat: UBC Okanagan have been solid in keeping the ball from hitting the floor, lead by their sophomore standout libero Eli Risso, the Heat are first in Canada West in digs per set (11.58) and second in total digs (417).

Overall Head to Head vs UBC: (3-7) Last time out was last January in Kelowna where the Thunderbirds won both matches.

2015 CW regular season ranks:

Points per set: 14.2, 11th

Kills per set: 11.29, 11th

Hitting percentage: .212, 10th

2015 CW regular season leaders:

Kills: 289, Lars Bornemann, OH

Digs: 219, Eli Risso, L

Blocks: 69, Leo Schober, M

Aces: 16, Lars Bornemann, OH

Assists: 659, Kristof Schlagintweit, S

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Rhys Flett / OH / 1 / Edmonton, AB / Jasper Place

Luke Harvey / OH / 1 / Cochrane, AB / Team Alberta

Kyle Hinchey / RS / 1 / Edmonton, AB / Jasper Place

Brodie Kern / OH / 1 / West Kelowna, BC / Mt. Boucherie

Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):

Jeremy Fostvelt / L / 5 /Surrey, BC

Leo Schober / M / 4 /Kelowna, BC

Jim Bell / M / 4 /Surrey, BC

Kristof Schlagintweit / S / 4 /Abbotsford, BC

Kyle Pankratz / OH / 3 /Surrey, BC

Key performer:

Alex Swiatlowski / Outside hitter / 5th-year / Victoria, BC

UBC Thunderbirds (6-4 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: T-5th

Last week: 2-0 @ MacEwan

Streak: 2W

2015-16 record, conference: 13-11, 8th

2016 CW playoffs: DNQ

2016 CIS tournament: N/A

Last CW title: 1984 / 5

preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org

Thunderbirds coming into this weekend: UBC is (6-4) and on a two game winning streak after beating MacEwan twice before the break and currently sit 6th in the tough Canada West conference and would make the playoffs if they started today.

Schedule notes: Not playing over the holidays UBC has splits against Saskatchewan, and Winnipeg so far this season. They swept MacEwan and TRU and were swept by Trinity Western.

Key Players: Irvan Brar – the man with two nicknames ('Swervin' and 'Bounce') has been an offensive force for the 'Birds this season. His 113 kills lead UBC, while his 63 digs put him third. Cam Fennema – the 3rd year outside hitter is rounding into form after injury. With 99 kills on the season, he will be well into triple digits after the weekend's matches.

Team Stat: 111 – it's been a 'block party' at Thunderbird volleyball games this year. UBC has out blocked their opponents 111 to 65 so far this season.

~ With notes from Len Catling (Sr. Manager, UBC Communications and Media Relations)

2015 CW regular season ranks:

Points per set: 15.9, 8th

Kills per set: 12.20, 9th

Hitting percentage: 0.242, 9th

2015 CW regular season leaders:

Kills: 279 – Irvan Brar, OH

Digs: 208 – Irvan Brar, OH

Blocks: 102 – Alex Russell, M

Aces: 23 – Irvan Brar, OH

Assists: 540 – Byron Keturakis, S

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Nick Mickelberry / OH / 1 / Victoria, B.C. / Canadian Youth National Team

Danny Aspenlieder / OH / 1 / Vernon, B.C. / Team BC

Key losses:

Milan Nikic / S / 5 / Calgary, Alta.

Alex Russell / M / 5/ Surrey, B.C.

Mac McNicol / OH / 4 / Calgary, Alta.

Key performers:

Irvan Brar/ Outside hitter/ 4th-year/Surrey, B.C.