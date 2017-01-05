PREVIEW: #4 Cougars will be a tough matchup for Heat women

The UBC Okanagan women's basketball team host the fourth ranked team in the country, in the Regina Cougars. Tip-off at 6 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday the action begins an hour earlier at 5 p.m.

UBC OKANAGAN HEAT (11-8, 2-8 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: T-13th

Last week: 0-2 @ UBC

Streak: 3L

2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 10-10, 4th Explorer Division

2015-16 CW Playoff Record: DNQ

2015-16 Overall Record: 15-15

Last CW Title/Total CW Titles: N/A

This week for the Heat: The UBC Okanagan women’s basketball team have a tough task for them to open the 2017 Canada West conference schedule as they host the perennial top-ten ranked Regina Cougars come to Kelowna for a pair of games this Friday and Saturday. Currently ranked fourth in the country the Cougars and Heat tip-off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday the action begins an hour earlier at 5 p.m.

Current Form: No action over the break for the Heat, but they did win their last game on their home court, a 73-68 victory over the Mount Royal Cougars. After that win on Nov. 19 the Heat played four on the road, splitting in Kamloops against TRU before dropping both the Thunderbirds in Vancouver in December.

Key Players: The starting backcourt of graduating guards in Emily Kanester and Claire Elliott lead the way in scoring for UBC Okanagan averaging (13.6 ppg) and (11.6) points respectively. Forwards Jordan Korol in her second year has averaged 8.7 ppg and 8.3 rpg over her last three games. Rookie post Nicole Hart has scored at least four points in every game she has played this year.

Team Stat: Winning the rebounding battle, the Heat are a solid rebounding team 5th in the conference on the offensive glass (14.2) and 7th on the defensive glass (27.4), however the team gives up too many rebounds to their opponents and have a -2.1 rebounding margin on the season.

Overall Head to Head vs Regina : (0-3) Last time out was a 70-63 loss in Regina on Jan. 11, 2014. The first two matchups were in Kelowna with Regina sweeping both of those in November 2011 (91-66) and November 2012 (76-64).

preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Nicole Hart / P / 1 / Kelowna / Immaculata Regional High

Emma Jonas / PG / 1 / Cloverdale / Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):

Robyn Aulin-Haynes / P / North Vancouver, BC / 1



REGINA COUGARS (6-0 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: #4

CanWest Standings: T-3rd

Last week: 1-1 vs. Saskachewan

Streak: 1L

2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 17-3, 2nd in Pioneer Division

2015-16 CW Playoff Record: 4-3, 2nd in Canada West/ 6th in CIS

2015-16 Overall Record: N/A

Last CW Title/Total CW Titles: 2013 / 2

Cougars coming into this weekend: Regina is (6-2) in the conference and like the Heat did not see action over the holiday break.

Schedule notes: Losing their last game before this weekend the Cougars fell to provincial rival Huskies (59-52) in Regina on December 3rd. Their other loss was in Edmonton to MacEwan. Regina has swept Victoria and Trinity Western and also has a victory over UBC – in preseason on their record.

Key Players: Katie Polischuk scored a career high 28 points in their win over Saskatchewan on December 2nd, the fifth year guard from Brantford, Ont. Is a three point shooting specialists and is one of the best in Cougars history from long distance. She is 23-65 from beyond the arc so far in eight games this year, third in the conference.

Team Stat: The Cougars are a strong rebounding team first in total rebounds a game (50.8 rpg) and in offensive rebounds (19.8 rpg), second in the conference on the defensive glass (31.0 rpg).

preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org

2015-16 CW regular season ranks:

Offence: 77.5 PPG, 2nd

Defence: 61.3 PPG, 7th

2015-16 CW regular season leaders:

Points per game: 16.3 – Charlotte Kot, F

Assists per game: 5.1 – Sidney Dobner, G

Rebounds per game: 8.6 – Charlotte Kot, F

Blocks per game: 1.0 – Alyssia Kajati, F

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Angela Bongomin / P / 1st / Regina, Sask. / Luther College HS

Kyia Giles / G / 1st / Winnipeg, Man. / Sisler HS

Kyanna Giles / G / 1st / Winnipeg, Man. / Sisler HS

Ainsley MacIntyre / F / 5th / Sydney, N.S. / Dalhousie University

Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):

Kehlsie Crone / G / Moose Jaw, Sask. / 4

Sidney Dobner / G / Newbury Park, Calif. / 2

Alyssia Kajati / F / Regina, Sask. / 5