PREVIEW: Heat host uptempo Cougars this weekend



Opening the 2017 portion of the season on their home court the Heat get the high scoring Regina Cougars fir a pair of games this Friday and Saturday. Tip-offs are at 8 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.

UBC OKANAGAN HEAT (3-14, 1-9 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: 17th

Last week: 0-2 @ UBC

Streak: 9L

2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 8-12, 5th in Explorer Division

2015-16 CW Playoff Record: N/A

2015-16 Overall Record: 12-15

Last CW Title/Total CW Titles: N/A

Current Form: Looking to rebound with the turn of the year UBC Okanagan hasn’t won a league game since their home opener in November. A win over the break again the Camosun Chargers (81-77) will hopefully provide a spark to the squad.

Key Players: The Heat have been struggling to score all season long with just two players averaging over double-digits in Aldrich Berrios (17.0 ppg) and Mitch Goodwin (12.6) ppg. For the team to keep up with the Cougs it will have to be another player picking up the scoring slack. Look for rookies Matt Lafontaine (4.9 ppg), Nav Sandhu (4.0 ppg), and Triston Matthews (2.0 ppg) to get it going this weekend if the Heat are to notch another win.

Team Stat: Launching the fewest threes in the conference at just under 19 a game the Heat are the fourth best at converting from long range shooting 36-percent a game.

Overall Head to Head vs Regina : (1-2) Last time out on Fri. Jan. 2014 in Regina Heat lost (72-64). The first two meetings in November of 2011 & 212 were both played in Kelowna. The win, in November of 2011, was the Heat men's basketball first ever U Sports and Canada West conference win.

2015 CW regular season leaders:

Points per game: 14.4 - Aldrich Berrios, G

Assists per game: 2.5 - Aldrich Berrios, G

Rebounds per game: 4.8 - Dean Johnston, P

Blocks per game: 0.4 - Cam Servatius, G

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Matt LaFontaine / G / 1 / Kelowna, BC / Kelowna Secondary

Triston Matthews / G / 1 / West Vancouver, BC / Sentinel

Justin Melnychuk / G / 1 / Kamloops, BC / St. Ann's

Nav Sandhu / G/G / 1 / Kelowna, BC / Kelowna Secondary

Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):

Randall Mosca / G / Calgary, AB / 1

Cameron Servatius / G / Chilliwack, BC / 2

Dean Johnston / F / Port Coquitlam / 2



REGINA COUGARS (10-13, 5-3 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: T-6th

Last week: 1-1 vs. Saskachewan

Streak: 1L

2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 11-9, 5th in Pioneer Division

2015-16 CW Playoff Record: 3-3, advanced to Canada West quarter finals

2015-16 Overall Record: N/A

Last CW Title/Total CW Titles: N/A

Cougars coming into this weekend: Regina is (5-3) in conference play this season and went 1-2 at the Wesmen Classic in Winnipeg over the holiday break with losses to Manitoba and Lakehead and a win over Algoma just before the New Year.

Schedule notes: In four weekends of Canada West play the Cougars earned splits with MacEwan on the road and Saskatchewan and Victoria at home. Their only sweep weekend was in Langley as they took two off of the Spartans. Trinity is also a victim to UBC Okanagan this season.

Key Players: In his last league game Alex Igual, a 6’4” guard scored a career high 25 points to lead his team in a win over provincial rival Saskatchewan Huskies. The fourth year from Barcelona, Spain is averaging a team high 15.6 points per game and has hit 21-51 from three.

Team Stat: The Cougars average 83.6 points a game and play an uptempo style that has them tops in the conference attempting 72 field goals per forty minutes. This contrasts with UBCO who are last in scoring (66.7) and field goal attempts (60.2) in the conference, the Heat will need to stay solid defensively and limit possessions to take one from Regina.

preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org

2015-16 CW regular season ranks:

Offence: 81.0 ppg, 5th

Defence: 77.4 ppg, 12th

2015-16 CW regular season leaders:

Points per game: 16.9 – Jonathan Tull, G

Assists per game: 2.8 – Aaron McGowan, G

Rebounds per game: 5.6 – Alex Igual, G

Blocks per game: 1.1 – Brian Ofori, F

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Johneil Johnson / G / 1st / Lake Echo, N.S. / Combine Academy

Ramiro Martinez / F / 3rd / Yecla, Spain / Barstow College

Kornel Tokolyi / F / 3rd / Budapest, Hungary / Barstow College

Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):

Will Tallman / F / Regina, Sask. / 4

Jonathan Tull / G / Ajax, Ont. / 2

Key performer:

Brandon Tull / Guard / 4th-year / Ajax, Ont.