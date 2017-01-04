Caitlin Nyhus making mark on court and as an ambassador

Nyhus, a former Heat women's volleyball player and current professional athlete in Denmark, is one of 150 international university students to meet with Danish senior executives at a talent conference.

Caitlin Nyhus, formerly of the UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball program, has taken her volleyball and academic careers to Denmark, and now hopes to make more students aware of the international opportunities available to them. The 28-year-old UBC Okanagan graduate is now completing her Master of Science degree at the University of Copenhagen, and is the starting setter and captain of Holte IF, her team in the Danish VolleyLiga.

Cait is one of the most successful players in the history of the BCCAA, as stated by Heat head coach Steve Manuel during Nyhus' Seniors' Night ceremony. During her five-year career with the Heat (2006-2011), Nyhus won 88 of her 99 matches played, including conference and playoffs. Her Heat teams earned back-to-back CCAA National Championships (2008/09, 2009/10), a National Bronze Medal, three Provincial Championships, and two Provincial Silver Medals. She closed out her career in the UBC Okanagan gym by leading her team to their third Provincial Championship in five years.

Since she began playing for Holte IF in 2011, Nyhus has continued her winning ways. She and her Holte teammates earned back-to-back Danish VolleyLiga championships in 2011/12 & 2012/13, and finished as silver medalists in the 2013/14 and 2015/16 seasons. They are currently in the playoffs again, and you can find that schedule here .

Nyhus has been in Denmark since 2011, when she began her masters program with a full scholarship from the University of Copenhagen. As an accomplished international student, she was invited to take part in a conference in mid-December, designed to bring talented international students together with Danish business-people.

Caitlin Nyhus, 28, a former volleyball player for the Heat (2006-2011), recently had a unique experience at a global talent conference in Denmark. As a member of an exclusive community of dedicated young international students, she had the chance to discuss global career opportunities in Denmark with high-level executives from several Danish-based global companies.

On December 12, a select group of 150 international students, currently living and studying in Denmark, attended the talent conference at the headquarters of Arla Foods, the fourth-largest dairy company in the world. The young talent had the opportunity to meet senior executives from a number of businesses, including Arla, Mærsk, momondo, COWI, Unity Technologies, and Systematic.

”It was an honour to meet the open-minded, innovative and very experienced company representatives. It tells a lot about Denmark as a society that values a flat hierarchy so I, as a student, can encounter all these influential executives from international companies in such an informal environment”, said Caitlin. “I had never thought of trying to make a career here when I first came to play volleyball in 2011, but now that I am six months away from completing my MSc, I feel like Denmark is actually the perfect place to start my professional career as it is such an internationally-minded country with a high standard of living. After meeting with the representatives from the different companies, I realized that the need and want for international employees here is extremely high and there are many opportunities for foreigners wanting to stay and build a life here.”

Caitlin is part of the Youth Goodwill Ambassadors of Denmark, a global talent and career development program. Since 2012, a community of more than 800 young professionals have used their network to create global cooperation and future career opportunities in Denmark while studying and living in the country.

The Danish global companies present at the talent conference were interested in meeting and getting to know the 150 young students, who represented 63 different countries. “We are in the global marketplace and therefore we need talents with a global mindset – aiming for a career in a global environment,” said Natalie Knight, Arla’s Chief Financial Officer, who joined the event.

Caitlin also added, “I do not think students realize the global opportunities there are out there for them. I know it is a big decision to move away from what is comfortable, but it does not have to be forever, it can be to start a career. Canada will always be there but an experience working abroad with fresh knowledge and skills from university is not always going to be there. I think it is invaluable experience to leap out of your comfort zone and bring some Canadian flair to other markets; because to be honest, Canadians are amazing and other countries recognize that.”

But why organize a matchmaking event between young international talents and Danish global businesses? “Highly-skilled international staff are coveted, and there is fierce competition for them. Greater Copenhagen and Denmark is attractive and known on the global scene for our innovative businesses, our values and life quality, but we are also a small country who needs to be proactive in the global competition,” said Claus Lønborg, CEO of Copenhagen Capacity, whose ambition is to connect international talent with Danish businesses to create growth and innovation in Danish society for the future.

Youth Goodwill Ambassadors of Denmark

The Youth Goodwill Ambassador Program was founded by Copenhagen Capacity in close collaboration with the Copenhagen Goodwill Ambassador Corps and in partnership with all eight universities across Denmark.