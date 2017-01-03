On tap this week for the UBC Okanagan Heat (Jan 6-7)

The Regina Cougars' basketball teams return to the Okanagan campus for the first time since 2012 to open the 2017 conference schedule this Friday and Saturday to platy the Heat. UBC Okanagan Volleyball is on the road against the Thunderbirds this weekend in the increasingly intense rivalry between sister schools.

Home Events

FRIDAY, JAN 6th:

Basketball (M & W)

6 PM | Heat Women's Basketball (2-8) vs the #4 Regina Cougars (6-2) | Webcast | Live Stats // Canada West conference match*

8 PM | Heat Men's Basketball (1-9) vs the Regina Cougars (5-3) | Webcast | Live Stats // Canada West conference match*

SATURDAY, Jan 7th:

Basketball (M & W)

5 PM | Heat Women's Basketball vs the #4 Regina Cougars | Webcast | Live Stats // Canada West conference match*

7 PM | Heat Men's Basketball vs the Regina Cougars | Webcast | Live Stats // Canada West conference match*

*Ticket Information | All matches to be played at the Gymnasium at UBC Okanagan.

Away Events (All times in PST)

FRIDAY, JAN 6th:

Volleyball (M & W)

6 PM | #T4 Heat Women's Volleyball (8-2) at the #10 UBC Thunderbirds (7-3) | Webcast | Live Stats // Canada West conference match^

7:30 PM | Heat Men's Volleyball (4-6) at the UBC Thunderbirds (6-4) | Webcast | Live Stats // Canada West conference match^

SATURDAY, Jan 7th:

Volleyball (M & W)

5 PM | #T4 Heat Women's Volleyball (8-2) at the #10 UBC Thunderbirds | Webcast | Live Stats // Canada West conference match^

6:30 PM | Heat Men's Volleyball at the UBC Thunderbirds | Webcast | Live Stats // Canada West conference match^

^Ticket Information | All games to be played at the War Memorial Gym, Vancouver, BC

For any changes in game times or venues, check goheat.ca for the latest information.