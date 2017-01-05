Succeeding with the 8%

Photo: Contributed

The New Year is almost a week old and area gyms are busier than they have been since last January.

Why?

Because for some reason people think the changing of the calendar will provide the motivation they need to lose weight, exercise more, spend less money, quit smoking, help others, blah, blah, blah.

If someone is not able to do these things in say, July, what makes them think changing the last two digits of the year will help them succeed.

You are still you no matter the date and if you are going to do something in January, why can't you do it at any other point in the year?

Losing weight and improving one's self are the most popular resolutions.

But according to an online survey, a mere eight per cent manage to keep their New Year's resolution.

That means a whopping 92 per cent did just as poorly this year as they did last.

I am proud to say I fall into the eight per cent category.

That's right, I actually kept a resolution that I made many years ago.

In fact, it is one I keep to this very day.

I remember the night well – sort of. I was with a bunch of friends and we were celebrating the changing of the year with copious amounts of liquid refreshments.

For some reason, getting plastered was mandatory for ringing in the new year. At least it was with the people I hung out with.

As the evening wore on and beer-infused bravado grew to the point of boisterous bellowing, the inevitable question of New Year's resolutions came up.

Many went the I-need-to-lose-weight route and other such standard plans. Some said they wanted to drink less – as they cracked open another bevvy – noting they would start cutting back tomorrow.

I thought about a resolution I could make and then it hit me. The grandest resolution of them all.

My resolution on that fateful New Year's eve was to never again make a New Year's resolution.

And I am happy to say I nailed it. I have kept that resolution ever since.

I have basically quit drinking. I do enjoy the occasional social adult recreational beverage, but I no longer drink so much I can't find my shoes even if I'm wearing them.

I quit smoking many years ago and I am trying to lose weight. OK, I want to lose weight.

I did make myself a promise I would lose 15 pounds and I am happy to say I only have 22 more to go.

Um, moving on, none of those achievements were the result of Jan. 1 promises to myself. Hmm, but now that I think about it, had I made a resolution to gain weight I would have been kicking butt on that one as well.

I realized many years ago that if I was going to do something to improve myself, there was no magical day that would give me the motivation to do it.

The changing of the calendar would not suddenly give me the energy to do sit ups, push ups and pull ups until I threw up.

Motivation comes from within and no one day will change that.

Actually, that is not entirely true. There is one day that can change your life: today.

One of my favourite sayings is "You can't start any sooner than today."

So starting today, I think I will go for a run, or perhaps a walk, or maybe a stroll is more my speed, after all Rome wasn't built in a day.