The Rebel, part 3

Photo: Getty Images

In parts 1 and 2, Tom Carter, a Grade 6 student, had thrown a pair of scissors at his teacher, Mrs. Sprague. I suspended Tom for three days. I had never been able to contact his father.

I told Tom, and I stated in the suspension letter, that he could not return to school until I could meet with his father. There was no mother in the picture.

The day after I suspended Tom, his father came screaming and swearing into the school. I was able to contain him in my office. I also alluded to a future “100 thousand dollar meeting” convened to solve the problem…

“Ah! Thanks, Lois,” I chirped as she arrived in my office with two cups of coffee. Just in the nick of time, I thought. Mr. Carter, I’m sure, was just about to assault me, either verbally or physically, for saying that Tom may be suspended indefinitely.

“Here you go, Mr. Carter,” said Lois cheerfully.

Mr. Carter took the coffee, without a word, and guzzled the whole cup. He wiped his mouth with his sleeve, staring at me the whole time.

“What do you mean, suspended indefinitely?” he said, ignoring Lois.

“It means that if Tom proves to be a danger to others or to himself, or if he is interfering with the education program of other students, he cannot come to school,” I said as Lois quietly left, closing the door.

“What are you talking about? Tom has the right to come to school.”

“If he behaves himself,” I said.

“That’s a pile of crap!” he shouted. “His teacher hates him and picks on him!”

“Tom is defiant with me as well, Mr. Carter, so it’s not just Mrs. Sprague. I’ve also heard similar stories from the Librarian and his P. E. teacher.”

“Mrs. Sprague is a $%@!”

“Well, I certainly hope you don’t say things like that in front of Tom,” I said.

“Look, Tom can come back in two days if I can get assurance from you and Tom that he will improve his behavior. That is all we are asking.”

Mr. Carter finally agreed to my terms and Tom returned to school. What I hadn’t done was address in more detail the abusive way that Mr. Carter talked about Mrs. Sprague.

I knew that this was affecting Tom and his relationship with her.

Mrs. Sprague was a caring, dedicated teacher, but she was easily flustered.

I could see how it would be difficult for her to establish a positive rapport with a boy like Tom. He was constantly disdainful toward her and I knew it was coming from his father.

In a larger school I’d have had more options, perhaps a classroom transfer. But Mrs. Sprague had the only Grade 5/6 class in the school.

There was nowhere for Tom to go.

It wasn’t long before Tom was sitting in my office again. It was time for reinforcements. I had to convene the “100 thousand dollar meeting”.

We all sat in the staff room because my office was not large enough for us all: Mr. Carter, myself, Mrs. Sprague, the P. E. Teacher, the Learning Assistance teacher, the District Psychologist and the District Principal.

I felt like this was a huge waste of time and money. The problem was Mr. Carter, clear and simple. But then the question was, how do you solve the problem?

For me, the problem was easily solved. Tom had to be removed from Mrs. Sprague’s class. That meant an indefinite suspension.

But the District Psychologist suggested that Tom have a desk in my office and I act as a go between so that Tom and Mrs. Sprague would have no contact.

I looked at her in total disbelief as she shared her solution.

“So what message are we giving Tom in this kind of arrangement?” I asked.

“Well, it will prevent further friction between Tom and his teacher,” she said.

“So what message are we giving Tom in this kind of arrangement?” I repeated.

“I’m not sure what you mean.”

I looked around the room, then directly at Mr. Carter.

“It’s simple,” I said. “We are saying that Mrs. Sprague is part of the problem. She is not part of the problem. Mr. Carter here speaks very abusively about Mrs. Sprague and Tom is merely mimicking his father.”

I could hardly believe that I had actually said this.

The room was silent.

Mr. Carter stood up and said, “I’m taking Tom out of this @#$! School!” He walked out of the staff room, slamming the door behind him.

Problem solved, for us, perhaps, but not for Tom.

I felt sorry for Tom. I believed his father was mentally abusing his son, but filing a complaint with Social Services would have been futile.

About a week later, I was playing racquetball with one of my colleagues, Raj Kapur. He was a Grade 6 teacher at Elk Creek Elementary School, just outside town.

After the game he turned to me and said, “Just got a new student. Word has it, you kicked him out of your school.”

“Let’s have a beer, and I’ll tell you the whole story,” I said with a smile.