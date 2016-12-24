Tips on talking

Photo: Contributed

Making like a boy scout is a good way to get ready for those talks you want to avoid.

Preparing for a speech is one of the best ways to ensure you give an effective presentation.

Organize your speech in a logical sequence:

opening,

main points

summary.

Practice and rehearse a speech frequently before delivering it. Ask friends to be your audience, or practise in front of a mirror.

Be sure to use a timer to help you pace your speech.



Become familiar with the stage or the setting where the speech will take place. Get a sense of the size of the stage, where any steps or obstacles might be, and where to enter and exit.



Choose comfortable clothes to wear, but always maintain a professional appearance.



Visual aids should fit a speech, whether they are funny, serious or technical.

The main goal of visual aids is to help the audience understand what is being said, and reinforce the points of a speech in unique and interesting ways.

Remember your body language

Speakers generate a great amount of emotion and interest through the use of non-verbal communication, often called gestures or body language.

A speaker's body can be an effective tool for emphasizing and clarifying the words they use, while reinforcing their sincerity and enthusiasm.

Here are a few tips on how to use gestures effectively: