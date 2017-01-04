Did you create a narcissist?

Photo: wiseGeek

All parents have likely had those moments when looking at their child they see limitless potential and are amazed at the talent and wonder before them.

Parental pride surges and gushes out to the budding artist/writer/scientist/mathematician/genius.

A study conducted jointly by researchers at Ohio State University and the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands and published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests parents who overvalue their kids may risk creating narcissists.

The study surveyed 565 children aged 7-11 from middle-class neighbourhoods in the Netherlands and their parents over an 18-month period to see if they could identify factors causing kids to have inflated views of themselves.

Researchers found parents who overvalued their kids did end up with children who displayed narcissistic tendencies.

The study differentiated between overvaluing (reflected in statements such as “my child is more special than other children”) and parental warmth or encouragement (reflected in statements such as “I let my child know I love him/her”).

Warmth was not associated with narcissism.

Researchers also separated narcissistic tendencies from self-esteem. Questions were designed to determine whether children had good self-esteem (believing themselves to be equal to others) or narcissism (believing themselves to be superior to others).

So what is the difference between parents who overvalue their kids and those who boost healthy self-esteem?

This could lie simply in what parents praise their kids about and how they do it.

Healthy praise is appropriate to a situation and based on behaviour or results. For example – when a child does well on a test at school, parents would praise the child on his or her effort and hard work to earn a good mark.

Overvaluing parents may put too much emphasis on the child’s intrinsic qualities – telling a child they did well because they are inherently smart or talented.

Because children believe what their parents tell them, this kind of statement can teach a chid to expect good results regardless of effort and this can lead to big disappointment later in life when they inevitably learn the error of this assumption.

Of course, it is important for parents to praise and support their children, but praise should be realistic.

When children do well, praise effort and persistence rather than making children feel as though their accomplishments are entitled or inevitable.

It is also helpful for parents to teach children that everyone has strengths and weaknesses and that they are loved for both.

While narcissists believe they are superior, this belief is usually not helpful for them.

When they fail or are not universally admired throughout life, narcissists can lash out. They tend to have difficulties with relationships and are at increased risk for addictions and other mental health problems later in life.

This is early research and more will need to be done to examine children and parenting in other socio-economic settings before conclusions can be made decisively, but this study certainly suggests parenting plays a role in the development of narcissism.

Genetics are likely to also play a role – meaning some people have a higher tendency toward narcissism and may be more susceptible to developing this personality trait regardless of parenting.

In these instances, healthy praise from parents could still be helpful but may not prevent narcissism.