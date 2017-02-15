'Caps add offence on loan

Photo: The Canadian Press

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson had scouted dozens of strikers in his seemingly endless search for a proven goal-scorer when an old friend suggested one more name.

Mauro Rosales, who played parts of two seasons for Robinson, knew that former teammate Fredy Montero might be available. He also knew the Whitecaps desperately needed someone to put the ball in the back of the net.

"(Rosales) didn't have any worries about suggesting us as a possible destination," said Robinson. "It took two or three weeks, but everyone worked their socks off day and night."

The Whitecaps announced Wednesday they have acquired Montero from Tianjin Teda of the Chinese Super League on a one-year loan deal with the aim of boosting an offence that has struggled the last three seasons.

"We've got an honest enough locker-room here that we know we need some help in that attacking area," Robinson said on a conference call. "When we're bringing in a player like Fredy Montero you can see everyone has got an extra spring in their step. They're delighted."

Montero played in Major League Soccer for the Seattle Sounders from 2009 to 2012, including two seasons alongside Rosales.

Robinson acquired Rosales in 2014 before dealing him to FC Dallas before the 2016 campaign. The Welshman said the respect he showed the player during that period helped get the wheels for the Montero deal in motion.

"In football you talk all the time about relationships," said Robinson. "It just goes to show that being up front and honest with people is the right way forward in whatever walk of life you're in."

Montero, who joins midfielder Matias Laba as a designated player in Vancouver, is a three-time MLS all-star and was the league's newcomer of the year in 2009. The 29-year-old Colombian scored 47 goals and added 34 assists in 119 regular-season appearances with Seattle.

"It was a no-brainer," said Robinson. "It helps the squad on the field as well as off the field. We're excited to have him and get going."

The deal for Montero involved a number of moving parts. Apart from the terms with the Chinese club, Vancouver had to get an agreement in place with the expansion Minnesota United to secure the No. 1 spot in the MLS allocation ranking order to bring him back into the league.

In exchange, the Whitecaps sent Minnesota US$100,000 in general allocation money and $125,000 in targeted allocation money in 2018, and an international roster spot through 2017.

Vancouver has struggled to find a replacement for Camilo Sanvezzo ever since the Brazilian forced his way out of town following a 22-goal campaign in 2013 that won him the MLS Golden Boot award.