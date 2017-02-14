Sure to be a special time

Photo: Special Olympics

Four athletes and three coaches from the Okanagan will compete at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

The nine-day competition will bring together 3,000 athletes from around the world, March 14 to 25 in Graz, Schladming-Rohrmoos, and Ramsau.

Canada is sending 108 athletes who will compete in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing, and speed skating.

Okanagan team members include:

Kelowna’s Tracey Melesko and Francis Stanley (cross-country skiing), Tony Wilkinson (snowshoeing), and coaches David Wilkinson and Garth Vickers.

Penticton’s Ray Huson (coach, cross-country skiing).

Vernon’s Justin Sigal (cross-country skiing).

“The passion and skill level of our team is unmatched. We expect great results at these Games and, as always, a lasting impact on communities across the country," says Chef de Mission Marian Coulson.

Olympic and world champion figure skater Jamie Sale will accompany the athletes as honorary coach.

Special Olympics programs help 42,000 Canadians with intellectual disabilities across Canada.