One win from the Brier

Photo: Contributed

The Morris-Cotter rink is only one win away from a trip to the Brier.

The team from the Kelowna and Vernon curling clubs has dominated the 2017 B.C. Men’s Curling Championship in Abbotsford and remains undefeated.

An 11-6 win over the Dean Joanisse rink from Golden Ears Winter Club, in the playoffs gave them a bye to today’s final.

The event showcased the top 12 men’s teams from across the province and will decide the team that will go on to compete at the Brier, the national championship.

The local rink includes six-time B.C. champion Jim Cotter from Vernon throwing last rocks and John Morris from Alberta calling the shots, along with Kelowna’s Tyrel Griffith (a four-time B.C. men’s champion) and Rick Sawatsky (a six-time champ).

Joanisse, of Abbotsford, is a former Canadian junior champion (1989) and skipped two B.C. teams that went to the Brier in 2001 and 2007.