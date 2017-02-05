Para racers at Big White

Photo: Canada Snowboard

The first day of competition in the 2017 World Para Snowboard Championships at Big White took place under challenging conditions.

But, despite the constantly falling snow, fog and limited visibility, Team Canada came close to the podium a number of times.

In tightly contested races, Michelle Salt of Calgary and Alex Massie of Barrie, Ont. finished in 4th position in their respective categories.

On the men's side, Curt Minard of Vernon (7th), Andrew Genge (Oshawa, Ont.) and Gerrit van Bruggen (St. Albert, Alta.) all finishing within the top eight of their respective classifications.

Results for the women and men can be found online.

Riders have today off before resuming on Monday with Banked Slalom training before World Championship Banked Slalom races on Feb. 7th.

Meanwhile, at the Air + Style Innsbruck Max Parrot (Bromont, QC) asserted his dominance once again by taking home the top spot in Saturday’s competition.

The Canadian landed a series of monster tricks to finish the day with an untouchable 184.32. Norway’s Marcus Kleveland finished in second while Sweden’s Sven Thorgren finished in third.

On the women's side, Kelowna's Tess Critchlow was the top Canadian female, finishing in 6th.