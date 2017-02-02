38798
World champs underway

The World Para Snowboard Championships are underway at Big White.

A large crowd gathered for the opening ceremonies Wednesday night in the village centre. 

Patrick Jarvis, executive director of Canada Snowboard, declared the games open as the athletes marched across the village in a parade of nations.

Carla Qualtrough, minister of sport and persons with disabilities, and Todd Nicholson, Team Canada chef-de-mission for the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympics, addressed the crowd and welcomed the athletes.
 
More than 100 athletes and coaches from 17 nations are competing at the ski resort over the next seven days in snowboardcross and banked slalom events.

