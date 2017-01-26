Hockey champ tix on sale

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Tickets for the 2017 Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships are now on sale at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Running from Mar. 13 to 19, the event will see a champion crowned in the Midget Prep, Midget Varisty, Elite 15s, Bantam Prep and Bantam Varsity divisions at the end of the week.

Most games will be held at the SOEC, Okanagan Hockey Training Centre and Memorial Arena, with some of the games to be held at Oliver Arena and Summerland Arena.

The 2016-17 CSSHL Awards ceremony will be held on Mar. 16 at the SOEC.

This will be the third year in a row Penticton hosts the event, which has grown from 33 teams at a total of 609 athletes in 2015 to 49 teams and over 900 student athletes this year.

Over 20 current CSSHL athletes have suited up on the BCHL this season, with another nine seeing action in the WHL.