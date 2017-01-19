Sedin on cusp of 1,000

Photo: The Canadian Press

Troy Stecher watched most of Henrik Sedin's points in the NHL from afar.

Growing up a fan of the Vancouver Canucks, he would marvel as the talented Swede and his twin brother Daniel dazzled with the puck night after night.

Now a rookie defenceman with the club, Stecher should have a front-row seat when Henrik Sedin adds to his impressive haul of accomplishments.

Vancouver's captain sits one point shy of 1,000 for his career and has a chance to become just the 85th player in league history to reach the mark on Friday when the Canucks host the Florida Panthers.

"It's pretty cool to be a fan on the outside and then come inside the room and be a part of it and be his teammate," said Stecher, a 22-year-old from nearby Richmond. "It's a pretty special experience."

The 36-year-old Sedin has 232 goals and 767 assists in 1,212 career games, and while he has somewhat downplayed the 1,000 points, he's most proud of the fact he's accumulated his numbers with one franchise.

"I've said it before when I hit these milestones that it means a lot that its happened here, every single one," said Sedin, in his 16th NHL season. "That's the most special part."

Sedin will have a chance to reach 1,000 points against friend and former teammate Roberto Luongo, who played in Vancouver from 2006 to 2014.

"At the end of the day we're looking for the win," said Luongo. "If he gets his 1,000th then more power to him, but we'll take the two points and give him the one."

Selected third overall at the 1999 draft — one spot behind his brother — Henrik Sedin recorded his first point on Oct. 6, 2000, with an assist in a 4-3 overtime victory against Florida.

The Sedins would eventually assume the role of offensive leaders in Vancouver, with Henrik winning the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top scorer in 2009-10 with 112 points to go along with the Hart Trophy as league MVP. Daniel followed that up by also winning the scoring title the following year.

If Sedin doesn't get to 1,000 against Luongo and the Panthers, he will likely reach the milestone on the road with Vancouver set to begin a three-game swing through Chicago, Colorado and Arizona on Sunday. All told, nine of the club's next 11 games after Friday are away from home.