New names in hall of fame

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

An Oliver man and two former Vancouver Canucks are among this year's inductees into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame.

John Shannon, born in Oliver, did the rounds in sports broadcasting, including work as executive producer of Hockey Night in Canada and Emmy-winning Olympic coverage at the 2002 Winter Games.

Shannon is currently an on-air hockey commentator with SportsNet.

Along with Shannon, two former Canucks will be inducted into the hall of fame this year: Thomas Gradin of Sweden and Tony Tanti.

Gradin played 677 NHL games and eight seasons with the Canucks, scoring 20 goals in his rookie season. He was also one of the Canucks' top playoff performers in 1982, with 19 points in 17 games.

Tanti had a habit of setting records with the Canucks. Among them, 10 hat tricks, 102 power play goals and 29 game-winning goals in his time with the Canucks, as well as scoring 45 goals in his first full season with the team.

He also represented Canada at the World Juniors and three times at the World Championships.

Among the others named for the hall of fame are former Canucks general manager Dave Nonis, former NHL linesman Brad Lazarowich, and Ron Toigo, who has a long history with B.C. junior hockey.

The 1996-7 Allan Cup winning Powell River Regals will also be inducted this year.

The BCHHF induction will be held July 28 the at the South Okanagan Events Centre.