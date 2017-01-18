37392
38010

Sports  

Lions sign Isles, Bellard

- | Story: 186410

The B.C. Lions have signed international offensive tackles Nate Isles and Adrian Bellard.

The six-foot-five, 325-pound Isles attended training camp with the Montreal Alouettes in 2016.

He began his pro career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 before making stops in Arizona and the Arena Football League's Orlando Predators. The North Carolina A&T grad was a three-year starter for the Aggies playing both guard and tackle.

Bellard, 6-5, 310 pounds, attended training camp with the Chicago Bears in 2016 following a standout career at Texas State where he appeared 47 games over four years. He was the school's lineman of the year for three seasons, earning Sun Belt Conference second-team honours in 2014 and an honourable mention in 2015.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Kelowna Rockets vs. Moose Jaw

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Jan 18 7:00 pm

West Kelowna Warriors vs. Vernon

Royal LePage Place, West Kelowna
Jan 20 7:00 pm

Salmon Arm Silverbacks vs. Powell River

Shaw Centre , Salmon Arm
Jan 20 7:00 pm



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Sports News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37840




Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


38037