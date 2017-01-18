Lions sign Isles, Bellard

Photo: Twitter

The B.C. Lions have signed international offensive tackles Nate Isles and Adrian Bellard.

The six-foot-five, 325-pound Isles attended training camp with the Montreal Alouettes in 2016.

He began his pro career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 before making stops in Arizona and the Arena Football League's Orlando Predators. The North Carolina A&T grad was a three-year starter for the Aggies playing both guard and tackle.

Bellard, 6-5, 310 pounds, attended training camp with the Chicago Bears in 2016 following a standout career at Texas State where he appeared 47 games over four years. He was the school's lineman of the year for three seasons, earning Sun Belt Conference second-team honours in 2014 and an honourable mention in 2015.