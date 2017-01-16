Forrest goes for gold again

Photo: Curling Canada

Ina Forrest of Spallumcheen has her eyes set on more gold.

One of this country's most decorated wheelchair curlers, Forrest has been named to the Canadian team that will compete in this year's world championships.

The 2017 world championships will be held in March in Gangneung, South Korea,.

Forrest is a three-time world champion in wheelchair curling. She also has two Paralympic gold medals in the sport.

She will be reunited with Jim Armstrong, who skipped those five gold medal winning teams.

Armstrong will return as skip while Forrest will serve as vice-skip.

Also named to the team Monday were second Marie Wright (Moose Jaw, Sask.), lead Mark Ideson (London, Ont.), and alternate Ellis Tull (Nanaimo).

“I really like the looks of our team,” said coach Wayne Kiel. “Jim’s experience speaks for itself, as does that of Mark and Ina, who all played a significant role in winning gold in 2014 at Sochi and have continued to work hard to raise their games."

Canada last won the world championship in 2013.

In 2015, the team failed to make it to the playoff round, finishing round robin at 3-6.

Canada and Russia have both won three world championships. The most by any nation in the 11-year history of the event.

Forrest, a member of the national team since 2007, was inducted into the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame last year.