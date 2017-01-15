Extreme earn KIMMT title

Photo: Wayne Moore

The hockey gods were smiling down on Northern Alberta Extreme at this weeks 38th edition of the Kelowna Elite Midget Hockey Tournament.

After struggling to find their game much of the week, Extreme snuck into the playoffs on the final morning of round robin play, only to look outmatched in a 6-1 loss to Okanagan Hockey Academy Red in the semi-final Saturday evening.

However, the result was overturned about OHA was forced to forfeit the win after using two ineligible players in the semi-final.

Extreme made the most of their second chance, beating Yale Lions 3-2 in a thrilling final Sunday afternoon.

"It was quite the turnaround. That semi-final game, we definitely didn't deserve to win...the wheels came off pretty quick," said Extreme head coach Tyrel Spitzer.

"In our minds we were on our way home, planning our meals, and what today was going to look like. About 20 minutes after we were pulled into a room and told there was a disqualification, so I told our parents not to re-book your flights yet, there may be an opportunity to play in the gold medal game."

They took full advantage, taking it to Yale in the opening period.

After hitting a goal post and a crossbar, Extreme finally opened the scoring when Daniel Baker jumped all over a rebound on an Extreme power play.

They outshot Yale 16-7 and were unlucky not to head into the break up three or four.

Yale tied it on a power play of their own eight minutes into the second, but a nifty move in close allowed Cole Wyatt to bury a wrist shot over a prone Mathieu Caron to put Alberta up 2-1.

Cole Basnett got what proved to be the game winner early in the third when a centering pass went off his skate and in.

Yale got that one back midway through the third. Holden Kodak's shot went off the tip of goaltender Ty Grant's glove, hit the crossbar, then deflected off Grant's back and in.

They hit the goalpost with under two minutes to go and the goaltender on the bench for an extra attacker, but couldn't come any closer.

Josh Prokop assisted on all three goals for Extreme.

"We were searching to find our game toward the end, but when it comes own to an elimination game, we play our game," said Prokop.

"We battled through some injuries and a suspension today, so we were happy to come out with the win."

The win was the first at this level for the Extreme program that is just two year old.

"You look at the past winners of this tournament...the high profile teams and programs that have done well here.

"To put our name close to those teams is a really good feeling. It kind of puts us on the map, being a new program. It shows we're here and can compete with the best of them."