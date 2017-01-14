DQ dampens KIMMT semis

Photo: Contributed

Northern Alberta Extreme will play for the Kelowna Elite Major Midget title Sunday afternoon.

Despite losing 6-1 to Okanagan Hockey Academy Red in one semi-final Saturday night, Extreme were elevated to the final after OHA was disqualified for playing two ineligible players.

Because of injuries, the OHA Red team added two players to Saturday's lineup who played the tournament with the OHA White team.

"Our tournament rules stipulate you cannot play a player who has played in the tournament. It's spelled out in Rule 5 of our tournament," said tournament chairman Greg Stark.

"They brought two players up from the OHA White team that did not make the playoff round. It's an unfortunate situation and nobody is a winner."

Stark said Extreme brought it to the tournament's attention and lodged an official protest.

The matter was resolved during a closed door meeting after the game.

Stark said OHA ceased using the players once they were informed, but by then, it was too late.

It's the first time in the tournament's 38 year history a team has been disqualified.

Extreme will take on Yale Academy Lions in Sunday's final.

The Lions held on for a 5-3 win over the Major Midget Okanagan Rockets is Saturday's other semi-final.

Yale dominated the Rockets in the opening 20 minutes, jumping out to a 2-0 lead and outshooting them 22-4.

They extended the lead to 4-0 by the four minute mark of the second before the Rockets started rolling.

Shortly after Yale made it 4-0, the Rockets Isaac Dutka got the home side on the board. They cut the lead in half when Mitchell Gove scored with just 8.5 seconds left in the second period.

They would cut the deficit to one early in the third but, despite holding the territorial edge for much of the period, were unable to find the equalizer.

An empty net goal sealed it.

"It was a good game. Both teams battled hard, but both teams are so banged up...it's a tough tournament," said Yale head coach Brad Bowen.

"They are playing with AP guys as we are. You could see it as the game progressed that it got a little sloppy. That team never quit and they battled hard."

He said for them, it's about coming out and trying to do it one more time Sunday.

Tournament leading scorer and MVP Josh Williams led the way for Yale, scoring the natural hat trick in the semi-final win.

"He was bantam player of the year for a reason," said Bowen of Williams.

"The kid can score, he competes hard. He's great in the dressing room. He's a treat to watch, but we have a lot of kids like him on our roster."

Sunday's final between Yale and Northern Alberta Extreme begins at 12:30 at the Rutland Arena.