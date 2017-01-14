Thriller sets semi lineup

Photo: Contributed

A spot already secured in the semi-finals didn't stop Yale Academy and Okanagan Hockey Academy Red from beating each other piller-to-post in the final round robin game Saturday morning.

When the dust settled, OHA Red has earned top spot in their division with a wild, thrilling 9-8 win over Yale at the 38th annual Kelowna Elite Midget Hockey Tournament.

OHA went through round robin unbeaten in five games, while Yale finished 4-1. Both will play in separate semi-finals Saturday night.

With the game just 10-minutes old, OHA already held a 4-1 lead, and appeared ready to cruise to an easy victory.

Not so fast. Yale battled back with two goals before the end of the first, and tied it midway through the second. It was 5-5 after two before Yale finally forged ahead in the first minute of the third.

The teams exchanged goals the rest of the way until, with the scored tied at 8-8, and destined for overtime, Liam Lytton found the back of the net with 22 seconds left in regulation time to give OHA the victory.

Cassidy Bowes had a goal and four assists to pace OHA, while Josh Williams scored three times and added four assists for Yale.

OHA Red will face North Alberta Extreme in one semi-final at 5 p.m., while Yale takes on the Major Midget Okanagan Rockets in the late game at 7:30.

The Rockets finished atop their division the a 4-2 win over Lethbridge Saturday morning. The 2015 champion Hurricanes finished the tournament 1-4, while the Rockets, winners in 2014, finished 4-1.

North Alberta Extreme squeezed their way into the semi's with a 6-4 win over Saskatoon. The win allowed Extreme to leapfrog over Saskatoon and into the second playoff spot.

Saskatoon was in a position to advance with a win.

Earlier in the day, the host Fripp Warehousing Jr. Rockets won their first game of the tournament, beating winless Burlington 3-2.

The semi-finals will be played at the Rutland Arena.

The winners move on to Sunday's championship game, also in the Rutland Arena at 12:30.