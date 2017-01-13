OHA find tourney success

Photo: Wayne Moore North Alberta is one of four teams in a logjam for playoff position at the Kelowna midget hockey tournament.

It was a great day for the two teams skating under the Okanagan Hockey Academy banner at the annual BDO Kelowna Elite Midget Hockey Tournament.

Both teams swept their two games on Thursday to sit atop their respective divisions heading into play Friday.

OHA Red remained unbeaten with a 5-2 win over Delta and a thrilling 2-1 victory over Swift Current.

The red squad sits tied atop the division standing with Yale Academy, which also won a pair Thursday to go to 3-0.

Yale thumped Burlington 7-0 and the host Fripp Warehousing Jr. Rockets 8-0.

Delta is next in the division with a 2-1 record.

OHA Red and Yale are scheduled to meet in the final round robin game Saturday morning to likely decide the playoff seedings.

Things are a lot less clear in the other division, where four teams find themselves atop the standings with identical 2-1 records.

Okanagan Hockey Academy White, the Major Midget Okanagan Rockets, North Alberta Extreme and Saskatoon all share top spot.

OHA White won their two games Thursday, which included a 4-2 win over previously unbeaten North Alberta. The other three teams split their two games.

Friday, the Rockets and OHA White go head-to-head. Extreme face winless Burnaby Winter Club, while Saskatoon take on 2-1 Lethbridge.

Only the top two teams in each division qualify for Saturday's semi-finals.