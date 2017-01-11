Rockets' future on display

Photo: Facebook - TCR Photography

Fans of the Kelowna Rockets will get a chance to see some of the team's future on the ice this week in Rutland.

Three players selected by the team will be on the ice today at the Rutland Arena when the 38th annual BDO Elite Midget Hockey Tournament opens up.

Goaltender Roman Basran, a third-round pick in last year's bantam draft, and prospect forward Wil Kushniryk play for Yale Academy, while defenceman Kelvin Hair, a sixth-round bantam pick in 2015, skates with Okanagan Hockey Academy.

In all, 50 players drafted or listed by Western Hockey League teams will be scattered among the 12 teams taking part in the tournament.

Yale Academy leads the way with 12 players listed by WHL teams. North Alberta Extreme have eight.

Another 75 players are affiliated with teams in the B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan Junior A leagues and the Junior B KIJHL. Thirteen of those players skate with the Saskatoon Contacts, another 12 with Burnaby Winter Club.

Four Okanagan teams will vie for the title at this year's tournament, including the host Fripp Warehousing Tier 1 midgets, 2014 champion Okanagan Rockets and the white and red squads from Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton.

Also back are 2015 champion Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The tournament kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The semi-finals are set for Saturday evening with the finals at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.