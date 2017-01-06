OT heartbreak for Canada

Photo: IIHF

It was an overtime heartbreaker for Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships, Thursday, as Team USA won gold with a 5-4 victory in the final game.

Kelowna Rocket Dillon Dube and the Canadian team settled for silver in a 5-4 shootout in Montreal.

Dube registered three shots on goal during the thriller of a game.

Canada jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals from Thomas Chabot and Jeremy Lauzon in the first period.

Team tied it up in the second on goals from Charlie McAvoy and Kieffer Bellows.

Nicolas Roy and Mathieu Joseph brought Canada back to 4-2 lead in the third before Bellows and Colin White responded to send the game into overtime.

Though the overtime period was exciting, it solved nothing and the game was off to a shootout.

Former Penticton Vee Tyson Jost had his shot on net turned away during the shootout, in which Team USA's Troy Terry scored the game winner.

Goaltender Carter Hart made 31 saves during the game for Canada; Tyler Parsons made 46.

â€‹Dude logged three assists during the tournament and played an important role on the penalty kill.

Rockets Tomas Soustal (Czech Republic) and Calvin Thurkauf (Switzerland) were eliminated earlier in the tourney.

Dude won't be back in time to play with the Rockets as they face the Kamloops Blazers tonight.