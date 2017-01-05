37392
36019

Sports  

Lions ink deal with Lumbala

- | Story: 185253

The B.C. Lions have agreed to terms with fullback Rolly Lumbala on a two-year contract.

Lumbala, who grew up in Calgary, started all 18 regular-season games last year for the sixth straight season.

"Rolly is a tremendous leader both on and off the field," Lions coach and GM Wally Buono said Thursday in a release. "His efforts often times go uncelebrated, but Rolly is a significant piece of both our offensive and special-teams units and his signing is an important one for the club heading into 2017."

Lumbala was drafted by the Lions with the ninth overall pick in 2008.

"I love being a Lion and playing for our incredible fans," he said. "I believe we showed last season that we are a talented and competitive team which has all the makings of a champion."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

West Kelowna Warriors vs. Merritt

Royal LePage Place, West Kelowna
Jan 6 7:00 pm

Penticton Vees vs. Vernon

South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton
Jan 7 6:00 pm

Kelowna Rockets vs. Kamloops

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Jan 7 7:00 pm



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Sports News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37840




Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


36358