Ski deals across Canada

Seventeen ski resorts across the country are partnering with Alpine Canada to offer a variety of deals and experiences on Jan. 14, National Ski Day.

Funds raised in the third annual CIBC-sponsored event will be used to support Canada's national ski teams.

Resorts offering 50 per cent discounts on lift passes include Grouse Mountain and Panorama in B.C.; Nakiska and Castle Mountain in Alberta; Holiday Mountain in Manitoba; Horseshoe Valley in Ontario; Mont-Tremblant, Ski Bromont and Stoneham in Quebec; Mont Farlagne in New Brunswick; and Marble Mountain, N.L.

Whistler Blackcomb is offering a $25 learn to ski or snowboard package, including rentals.

Tabor Mountain, east of Prince George, will be hosting a NorAm Cup ski cross event.

Red Mountain, Silver Star Mountain and Mt. Seymour in B.C. and Blue Mountain outside Collingwood, Ont., are also among the participating resorts.