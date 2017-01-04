Lions sign DB Parker

Photo: CFL

The B.C. Lions signed defensive back Keynan Parker to a contract extension through the 2018 season Wednesday.

The Canadian was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

"Keynan has developed into a versatile and gifted defensive back who we can count on to provide depth in our secondary,” GM/head coach Wally Buono said in a statement. "Talented Canadian players are critical building blocks in a championship team and Keynan has demonstrated the ability to take on multiple duties on defense which makes this signing a big one for the club."

The 27-year-old native of Coquitlam, B.C., had 13 tackles and three special-teams tackles in 18 games last season with B.C. Parker, whose father, James (Quick) Parker is a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, was origianlly a sixth-round pick of the Montreal Alouettes out of Simon Fraser in 2012.