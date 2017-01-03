Lions say Leone a free agent

Photo: Richie Leone

The B.C. Lions announced Tuesday they have granted punter Richie Leone early free-agent status to pursue a contract in the NFL.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Lions in 2015, was a CFL West Division all-star the last two seasons.

Leone led the league with a 49.3-yard punt average in 2016, often flipping field position with his towering boots. He also finished sixth in kickoff average at 65.0 yards.

"We thank Richie for his contributions to our team over the past two years," Lions head coach and general manager Wally Buono said in statement. "He brought excitement to our kicking game and we wish him the very best in his future football endeavours."

While Leone was lights out as a punter for B.C., he struggled while trying to learn the intricacies of place kicking on the job. The University of Houston product was just 35-for-51 on field goals this season and also missed five of his 30 convert attempts.

The Lions were so concerned with Leone's ability on field goals and converts that they brought Paul McCallum, who turns 47 on Saturday, out of retirement late in the season.

Leone's departure and McCallum's uncertain future leaves a big hole for the Lions in both facets of the kicking game heading into 2017.