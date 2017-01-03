Local boys lead Juniors

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

There are a number of Okanagan players who top many of the lineups throughout the World Juniors this year.

Starting between the pipes for Team Canada is Conor Ingram. Ingram plays for the Kamloops Blazers and is 2-1 so far in tournament action. The net-minder shutout Latvia and beat the Czech Republic in Monday's quarter-final, but gave up three goals in a loss to Team USA.

Dillon Dude is another recognizable name for Team Canada. The Kelowna Rocket has played three games and has had an impact in all of them scoring one goal and totalling four points.

Dante Fabbro is playing in his first World juniors. The former Penticton Vee will play in the semi-finals on Wednesday. While in Penticton the defenceman potted 14 goals in 45 games played during the 2015-16 season.

Team Canada's Tyson Jost, another former Vee, was taken 10th overall in the 2016 NHL entry draft for the Colorado Avalanche. Jost has no doubt had an impact in tournament play so far scoring three goals in just three games played.

Kelowna Rocket and Czech Republic forward, Tomas Soustal lost to Team Canada on Monday in the quarter-final. Soustal netted a goal in the 5-3 loss.

Forward Calvin Thurkauf is also another Kelowna Rocket. The forward plays for Switzerland.

Thurkauf and his team were eliminated from play on Monday night against team USA in a 3-2 loss.

The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday.

Both Tomas Soustal and Calvin Thurkauf will be rejoining the Kelowna Rockets this weekend.