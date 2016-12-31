37815
32167

Sports  

Canucks edge Ducks 3-2

- | Story: 184812

After watching the Anaheim Ducks miss on a couple clear-cut chances in overtime, Henrik Sedin made no mistake at the other end.

The Canucks captain scored at 4:01 of the extra period Friday as Vancouver defeated Anaheim 3-2.

Sedin took a slick saucer pass from Loui Eriksson on a 2-on-1 before burying his ninth of the season off the television camera in the Anaheim net moments after Ryan Getzlaf fired wide and Cam Folwer saw his shot stopped on odd-man rushes for the Ducks.

"This is the 3-on-3," said Sedin. "They could have won. We're happy to take the win and move on."

Eriksson and Jack Skille scored in regulation for Vancouver (16-18-3). Ryan Miller made 24 saves to get the victory.

Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell replied for Anaheim (18-12-8), which lost for the first time this season when leading after two periods (12-0-1).

John Gibson stopped 23 shots as the Ducks fell to 0-7 in OT.

"We suck at 3-on-3," said Getzlaf. "The 3-on-3 is a totally different game than anyone has ever played and we've got to talk a little bit more about our strategy.

"We had some looks, we had two 2-on-1s and we didn't score — that's the difference in the hockey game. They buried it when they had the chance."

The Ducks, who beat Calgary 3-1 on Thursday, were also left fuming after getting just one power play to the Canucks' seven.

"I have an opinion of the referees, but I don't think I should share it with you," said Anaheim head coach Randy Carlyle. "It would cost me some money. I'll just leave it at that."

The Canucks have still yet to win two consecutive games in regulation this season.

They visit Edmonton on Saturday before opening a three-game homestand against Colorado on Monday. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

New Year's Eve New York Style

Kelowna Curling Club, Kelowna
Dec 31 4:30 pm

Kelowna Rockets vs. Spokane

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Jan 4 7:00 pm

Penticton Vees vs. Trail

South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton
Jan 4 7:00 pm



37623
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Sports News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37840




Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34963


37639
34523