Canucks edge Ducks 3-2

Photo: The Canadian Press

After watching the Anaheim Ducks miss on a couple clear-cut chances in overtime, Henrik Sedin made no mistake at the other end.

The Canucks captain scored at 4:01 of the extra period Friday as Vancouver defeated Anaheim 3-2.

Sedin took a slick saucer pass from Loui Eriksson on a 2-on-1 before burying his ninth of the season off the television camera in the Anaheim net moments after Ryan Getzlaf fired wide and Cam Folwer saw his shot stopped on odd-man rushes for the Ducks.

"This is the 3-on-3," said Sedin. "They could have won. We're happy to take the win and move on."

Eriksson and Jack Skille scored in regulation for Vancouver (16-18-3). Ryan Miller made 24 saves to get the victory.

Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell replied for Anaheim (18-12-8), which lost for the first time this season when leading after two periods (12-0-1).

John Gibson stopped 23 shots as the Ducks fell to 0-7 in OT.

"We suck at 3-on-3," said Getzlaf. "The 3-on-3 is a totally different game than anyone has ever played and we've got to talk a little bit more about our strategy.

"We had some looks, we had two 2-on-1s and we didn't score — that's the difference in the hockey game. They buried it when they had the chance."

The Ducks, who beat Calgary 3-1 on Thursday, were also left fuming after getting just one power play to the Canucks' seven.

"I have an opinion of the referees, but I don't think I should share it with you," said Anaheim head coach Randy Carlyle. "It would cost me some money. I'll just leave it at that."

The Canucks have still yet to win two consecutive games in regulation this season.

They visit Edmonton on Saturday before opening a three-game homestand against Colorado on Monday.