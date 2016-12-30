37392
Masato Kudo terminated

Striker Masato Kudo and the Vancouver Whitecaps mutually agreed to a contract termination on Friday.

The 26-year-old Kudo joined the Whitecaps last December from Japan's Kashiwa Reysol and appeared in 19 matches in all competitions, scoring three goals and one assist. 

"Masato is one of the best professionals I have ever worked with and we are thankful for the contributions he made during his time in Vancouver," Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson said in a statement. "This move will provide Masato an opportunity to explore additional first team options. We wish him all the best."

Kudo suffered a gruesome head injury in May in a game against the Chicago Fire that resulted in surgery for a fractured jaw. 

Kudo took a shoulder to the face before his head slammed on the turf. Blood could be seen dripping from his mouth as players from both teams immediately waved to Vancouver's medical staff for help. Kudo was initially diagnosed with a concussion.

He missed two months due to the injury.

