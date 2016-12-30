Thurkauf scores NHL deal

Photo: Marissa Baecker

Kelowna Rockets left winger Calvin Thurkauf has been signed to a three-year entry level contract with the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced Friday.

Thurkauf was the Jackets' seventh-round draft pick, 185th overall in the 2016 NHL draft.

Thurkauf is captain of the Swiss team currently playing in the IIHF World Junior Championship, although a suspension picked up earlier this week meant he would not be playing on Friday.

In the WHL this season, Thurkauf has so far posted 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points as well as 47 penalty minutes and a +14 plus/minus rating in 28 games with the Kelowna Rockets.

The 19-year-old is second on the team in goals, points and penalty minutes.

He was recently awarded WHL player of the week honours after scoring eight goals and 10 points in his last four games before leaving for the World Juniors.

Thurkauf is scheduled to return to the Rockets in the new year, following the World Juniors.

Meanwhile, the Rockets continue their season, facing off against the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place tonight.