Top emerge at Jr. curling

Photo: Contributed

An Okanagan team has emerged with other frontrunners at the midway point of the 2017 BC Junior Curling Championships.

The Okanagan team of Thomas Love and Erik Colwell (Vernon) with Brendan Chapple (Armstrong) and Logan Miron (Kelowna) maintain a 3-1 record on the junior men's side. The team plays again Thursday at 7 p.m. against Team Proctor of Royal City.

But the top team so far is Royal City’s Team McCrady which has won four games and lost one.

On the junior women's side, Team Brown, with skip Corryn Brown from Kamloops, third Marika Van Osch from Nanaimo, second Dezaray Hawes from Anmore and lead Samantha Fisher from Kamloops, lead the charge with an undefeated 3-0 record and were back in action this afternoon.

Team McGillivray, from the Vernon Curling Club, is still looking for their first win. The team features Megan McGillivray (Kelowna), Winter Harvey (Vernon), Jaelyn Cotter (Vernon) and Katelyn McGillivray. The team has a 0-4 record.

Sixteen U-21 curling teams are at the Royal City Curling Club in New Westminster for the 2017 BC Junior Curling Championships, with the finals scheduled for January 1.