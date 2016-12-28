Canucks hang on over Kings

Photo: The Canadian Press

Ryan Miller recorded 36 saves as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Miller was unbeatable until late in the third period as the Kings outshot the Canucks 37-20 — including 31-8 over the final 40 minutes.

Returning from the NHL's Christmas break, the Canucks (15-18-3) earned only their second win in the past five games. The Kings (17-14-4 ) suffered their fourth loss in five games.

Loui Eriksson and Henrik Sedin scored for the Canucks, who converted one of three power-play opportunities while denying the Kings on two.

Tanner Pearson scored for L.A. Peter Budaj took the loss while stopping 18 shots.

Eriksson opened the scoring on a power play 2:43 into the game as he skated the puck out of the corner and beat Budaj with a shot to the far side. The goal came after Bo Horvat, battling a Kings defender along the boards, gave a between-the-legs pass to Eriksson. With the goal, the Canucks ended the Kings' consecutive penalty kills streak at 26.

Defenceman Jake Muzzin was off for high-sticking Eriksson at the time. L.A. had gone nine games without allowing a power-play goal. Heading into the game, Vancouver's power play ranked second-last in the NHL with a 12.5 per cent success rate.

With the Kings forced to kill three penalties, including two committed by Nic Dowd, the Canucks outshot the visitors 12-6 in the first period.

Henrik Sedin doubled Vancouver's lead only 23 seconds into the second period as he deflected in Troy Stecher's bouncing shot from the point.

The goal was the only one of a raggedy period in which the Kings outshot the Canucks 13-4. Miller stood out as he stopped Trevor Lewis in close after a Vancouver giveaway at the blue line and robbed Dustin Brown on a one-timer off Anze Kopitar's sharp-angled shot in the late going.

Pearson spoiled Miller's shutout bid at 16:43 of the third period as his shot from the slot deflected off Alex Burrows' stick and high over Miller. The goal deprived Miller of his first shutout in more than a year.

His last shutout came against the Kings on October 13, 2015. He has now gone 67 games without one.