Prospects Game rosters set

Photo: BCHL

Okanagan players stack the Canadian Junior Hockey Leagues annual Prospects Game.

This morning, the CJHL released the Team East and West rosters for the game, happening Jan. 25 in Cornwall, Ont.

West Kelowna Warriors forward Parm Dhaliwal has been named to the West team.

The 17 year old has had a terrific rookie season in the BCHL, with three goals and 12 assists in 30 games. The forward also brings grit to the lineup with 15 penalty minutes. The Surrey native currently sits eighth in team scoring with 15 points.

“I’m extremely excited and humbled to be recognized by the CJHL and NHL Central Scouting,” said Dhaliwal. “I’m looking forward to getting a chance to suit up for Team Canada West and be a part of the event.”

Defenceman Griffin Mendel of the Penticton Vees and goalie Ty Taylor of the Vernon Vipers also cracked the lineup for Team West.

The 40 players chosen from leagues across the country represent the top Canadian Junior A prospects heading into the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago.

Team West comes into the match with a track record of six wins, while the East has won five previous Prospects Games.