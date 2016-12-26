Jr. curling champs to start

Photo: Contributed

Young curlers from Kelowna, Vernon, Armstrong and Kamloops are playing in the 2017 B.C. Junior Curling Championships, set to start in New Westminster on Tuesday.

Eight junior women’s and eight junior men’s teams have gathered at the Royal City Curling Club, with the first draws to start tomorrow. The finals are scheduled for Jan. 1.

They are vying for the chance to represent B.C. at the 2017 national championships scheduled for later in January.

Among the contenders is Team Brown of Kamloops, with Corryn Brown, Marika Van Osch (Nanaimo), Dezaray Hawes (Anmore) and Samantha Fisher who have just returned from China where they won an international event representing Canada. The team is coached by Allison MacInnes.

Also in the women’s field is Team Daniels, skipped by last year’s winning skip, Sarah Daniels and featuring her sister Megan Daniels, both from Delta, as well as Sarah Loken (Delta), Sydney Brilz (Victoria) and coach Katie Witt. The two Daniels sisters won silver at last year’s Canadian junior championships.

On the men’s side, two Royal City rinks include Team Kiss, with Abbotsford’s Jordan Kiss, Travis Cameron (Richmond), Nicholas Umbach (Coquitlam) and Derek Chandler (Victoria) and Team McCrady, with Tri-Cities players Matthew McCrady, Zac Curtis and Jacob Umbach and Brayden Carpenter from Richmond.

Team Tardi, from Langley Curling Centre/Royal City Curling Club, won bronze at the national junior championships in 2016. The team features skip Tyler Tardi of Cloverdale and third Sterling Middleton. The two youngsters were gold medal winners at the 2016 Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer. The team also features second Jordan Tardi of Cloverdale, lead Nicholas Meister of Langley and coach Paul Tardi.

Also in the field is Team Habkirk from Victoria Curling Centre featuring skip Kyle Habkirk (Coquitlam) with third Duncan Silversides, second Ryan Cassidy and lead Alex Hovarth all hailing from the Victoria area. The team is coached by Ken MacDonald.

Team Proctor from Royal City Curling Club features Tyler Proctor (Burnaby), Horace Mak (New Westminster), Matthew Chan (Vancouver) and Breyden Chong (Burnaby). They are coached by Chris Summers.

Team Sato hails from Royal City, Coquitlam and Cloverdale Curling Clubs and features Hayato Sato (Coquitlam), Dawson Ballard (Cloverdale), Troy Chong and Joshua Miki. The team, coached by Bryan Miki and Len Chong, is eligible for the U18 championships so will be among one of the youngest to compete at the U21 junior event.

Team Anderson, from Grand Forks Curling Club, is coached by Dave Bartlett and features Colin Anderson, Devin Anderson, Elliott Starchuk, Dawson Reid and alternate Anthony Schembri.

Team Love, from Vernon Curling Club, features the Vernon duo of Thomas Love and Erik Colwell with Brendan Chapple (Armstrong) and Logan Miron (Kelowna). The team is coached by Dean Chapple.

On the junior women’s side, Team Fisher, from Chilliwack Curling Club, features Cierra Fisher, of Kamloops, and the Lower Mainland trio of Cailin Cooke (Chilliwack), Kylie Karoway (Surrey) and Jasmin Jani (Chilliwack). The team is coached by Jay Batch.

Team Bourassa from Delta Thistle Curling Club features skip Megan Bourassa (Delta), third Catera Park (Coquitlam), second Kim Bonneau (Abbotsford), lead Heather Sinclair (Delta) and coach Marion McNeill.

Team Coulombe, from Victoria Curling Centre, features Mariah Coulombe (Victoria), Taylor Reese-Hansen (Kitimat), Jordan Koster (Courtenay), Kirsten Zucchet (Chilliwack), with coaches Andrew Komlodi and Bob Coulombe.

Team Connell, from the Prince George Golf and Curling Club, all live in Prince George and are coached by Rick Fewster. Members include Alyssa Connell, Bailey Eberherr, Jordan Henson and Erin Ross.Team McGillivray, from Vernon Curling Club, features Megan McGillivray (Kelowna), Winter Harvey (Vernon), Jaelyn Cotter (Vernon) and Katelyn McGillivray. The team is coached by six-times BC Men’s Champion Jim Cotter.

Team Buchy, from Kimberley Curling Club, feature skip Alysha Buchy, third Kaila Buchy, second Haylie Farquar and lead Arissa Toffolo. The team is coached by Tom Buchy.

Tickets for the event can still be purchased.

For scores from the qualification events and in the championships leading up to the final, visit http://playdowns.curlbc.ca.

For those who can't attend in person, the finals can be watched online.