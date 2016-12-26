De Grasse top male athlete

Photo: Team Canada

The smile was priceless, a rare spontaneous moment in the Olympic pressure cooker that will go down as one of the most enduring images of the Rio Summer Games.

Andre De Grasse had cruised up alongside Usain Bolt in their 200-metre semifinal and flashed the Jamaican giant a wide grin. The slender, five-foot-nine De Grasse could have been the precocious little brother challenging the six-foot-five big brother. Bolt couldn't help but crack a smile.

It may as well have been a race between just two. Behind them, six other sprinters strained to keep up.

In his Olympic debut, and just his second true season in the sport, the 21-year-old dared to race the greatest sprinter of all time, and his youthful charm had Canadian fans smitten.

De Grasse, who raced to three Olympic medals in Rio, has been voted the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as the Canadian Press male athlete of 2016.

"I just try to have a lot of fun when I'm competing because I know how hard it is during training," De Grasse said. "And there are always going to be ups and downs with sports, but I have to remember to always just be motivated because I know I inspire a lot of people, and I want to show them it's a fun sport, I want to lift up the sport, especially in Canada."

The Markham, Ont., sprinter earned 43 votes (66 per cent) in the annual survey of editors and broadcasters from across the country.

De Grasse won silver in the 200 metres in Rio and bronze in both the 100 and 4x100-metre relay.

"No Canadian has ever done that," said CBC's Scott Russell. "De Grasse competes in the deepest of all sports. He competed against the greatest sprinter of all time. In addition, he helped erase a 20-year-old Canadian record in the 4x100-metre relay which had been held by a squad anchored by Donovan Bailey and which resulted in Olympic Gold in 1996."

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was second with 18 votes (28 per cent).

High jumper Derek Drouin, who won gold in Rio, earned two votes, while Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and tennis star Milos Raonic each received one.

The winner of the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as female athlete of the year will be revealed Tuesday.