RCMP arrest man with gun

Photo: Contributed

Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a man with a handgun and illegal drugs who travelled by Greyhound bus from Vernon Wednesday afternoon.

After police were alerted, members of the detachment's plain clothes General Investigation Section conducted surveillance of the subject as he exited the bus, said Staff Sgt. Scott West, detachment commander.

“Uniformed members from the local detachment and area Highway Patrol Unit provided support to the plain clothes members,” said West. “After a brief period of time, the RCMP officers who were watching the subject determined that he was safely away from other passengers and took the male into custody.”

West stressed the arrest was made without incident and there was no danger posed to public safety.

Officers seized a .22 caliber revolver with obliterated serial numbers and a quantity of cocaine and heroin.

West said the suspect remains in custody and faces weapons and drug charges.

An armed police officer was spotted at the Greyhound bus depot in Vernon around 1 p.m. Wednesday looking for a suspect with a gun.

A Vernon RCMP spokesperson confirmed the two incidents were linked.