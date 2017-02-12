Contract for care beds

Photo: Contributed Mount Ida Mews

InSite Housing, Hospitality & Health Services Inc. has been awarded a contract by Interior Health for the development of 60 residential care beds in Salmon Arm.

“These new residential care beds are a vital investment to serve seniors and others who require this high level of care,” said Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo. “These beds will provide a comfortable, home-like environment to support residents.”

InSite plans to expand its existing residential care facility in Salmon Arm, Mount Ida Mews, to accommodate 60 additional beds.

Interior Health issued a series of requests for proposals (RFPs) in September 2016 for the design, construction and operation of 243 new residential care beds in communities across Interior Health's jurisdiction.

The RFPs called for building environments that are homelike and not institutional-feeling; safe for residents and staff; innovatively designed and flexible in function; operationally efficient; environmentally responsible in design, construction and operations; and include dementia-friendly elements.

“Our population is aging and becoming more medically complex. Conditions such as dementia are on the rise,” said John O’Fee Interior Health board chairperson. “The addition of 243 beds across Interior Health will benefit seniors and others who need around-the-clock care.”

The RFP sought proposals from operators with experience in residential care, project development and operation and seniors care, with consideration of First Nations engagement and cultural safety.

Consultation with the local community, including First Nations communities, is required throughout design development and upon completion during operations. The successful proponents must develop a care model that supports the needs of residents, and includes residents and their families in care delivery planning. The care model will also include collaboration with local family physicians.

The new beds are expected to open in summer 2018.